"If I become the champ, he said he'll come back" - Dan Ige on Khabib Nurmagomedov joking with him about a return to the UFC

Dan Ige recently weighed in on his relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to Dan, the former UFC lightweight champion sends him well wishes before each of his fights. Dan Ige also revealed that Khabib joked with him regarding a UFC return.

According to Dan Ige, Khabib Nurmagomedov teased him about returning to the UFC if the Hawaiian became a champion. Ige recently spoke on The Marcus Deegan Show:

"Yeah he usually does actually. So like kind of every fight he'll send me some kind of message or a video like, 'Come on Dan let's go, like smash this guy, be first, you're like me, don't go in there, don't think, you'll smash this guy. Smash. Smash. It's cool coming from a guy like him, you know, just a legend. And it's definitely inspiring. He told me too, he's like, if I become the champion he'll come back."

Dan Ige dropped a unanimous decision against Chan Sung Jung in June this year. Prior to that, Ige delivered a bonus-winning first-round knockout win over Gavin Tucker in March. Currently ranked at number nine on the featherweight ladder, Dan Ige could move closer to title contention with another big win.

When Khabib Nurmagomedov made an omelet for Dan Ige

Dan Ige and Khabib Nurmagomedov share such a strong bond that 'The Eagle' even made him an omelet once. Nurmagomedov was in the middle of a weight cut when he insisted on Ige having the special 'Eagle eggs'. The incident took place in the lead-up to UFC 229, the biggest UFC pay-per-view event of all time, headlined by Khabib's title defense against Conor McGregor.

Dan Ige told Marc Raimondi of ESPN:

Also Read

"I think it was before the Conor fight. I wanna say we’re in Las Vegas. It’s Wednesday or Thursday, he’s about to cut his last however many pounds he had to cut. And dude made me an omelette. Like, he made me an omelette. I was like, I didn’t want it… He’s like ‘brother, let me make you eggs, Eagle eggs’. And I’m like ‘bro you’re fighting, I’m okay’. He’s like, ‘no brother, please let me cook you eggs’, and he made his little omelette there, and it was actually pretty good!"

ESPN MMA @espnmma



tells the story of When "The Eagle" wants to cook you an omelette, saying no is not an option 😂 @Dynamitedan808 tells the story of @TeamKhabib cooking him "Eagle eggs" in the middle of McGregor fight week 🦅🥚 (via @marc_raimondi When "The Eagle" wants to cook you an omelette, saying no is not an option 😂



@Dynamitedan808 tells the story of @TeamKhabib cooking him "Eagle eggs" in the middle of McGregor fight week 🦅🥚 (via @marc_raimondi) https://t.co/OfiAzPBpLD

Edited by Jack Cunningham