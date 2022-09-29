"Make weight first C**shot" - Fans claim Khamzat Chimaev is 'ducking' Paulo Costa and the middleweight division as he names Colby Covington as next opponent

Khamzat Chimaev was involved in an altercation with Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute during fight week for UFC 279 at the beginning of September.

'Borz' confronted 'Borrachinha' about some comments the Brazilian had made towards Chimaev in an interview. No blows were dealt, and members of Chimaev's camp were able to restrain him. Since the incident, fans have been screaming for the UFC to organize a fight between the Brazilian and the Swede.

Chimaev recently tweeted that he is moving up to 185lbs, which all but confirmed that his next fight would be against 'Borrachinha'. However, yesterday the Chechen claimed that he wants Colby Covington next, causing fans to think that 'Borz' may be ducking a fight with Costa.

See Khamzat Chimaev's tweet below:

Fans responded with an array of taunts, ranging from weight-making issues to being scared to fight middleweights. Much of this anger stems from Chimaev missing weight by a whopping 7.5lbs for his fight against Nate Diaz, causing a reshuffle of the UFC 279 card at the last minute.

Delinquent Noodle @purplehash69 @KChimaev @ColbyCovMMA You expect Dana to put you in a main event again? After your unprofessionalism. @KChimaev @ColbyCovMMA You expect Dana to put you in a main event again? After your unprofessionalism.

One fan seems to think it is a smart move on Chimaev's part, stating that a win over Covington would result in an immediate title shot, whereas a win over Costa would not.

Don Altalariq @BaladewaDon @Egc403 @KChimaev @ColbyCovMMA Khamzat is not stupid, he is intelligent. the fight against Colby is the ticket to the title shot that's why Khamzat chose Colby. while against Costa there is no guarantee to get to the title shot. @Egc403 @KChimaev @ColbyCovMMA Khamzat is not stupid, he is intelligent. the fight against Colby is the ticket to the title shot that's why Khamzat chose Colby. while against Costa there is no guarantee to get to the title shot.

Valerie Agnes @ValerieAgnes7 @KChimaev @ColbyCovMMA Covington has unlimited stamina and a combination slam style. Prediction: I think he's going to wear you down in the first three rounds and you won't be able to keep up with him and he'll finish you off in the next two rounds @KChimaev @ColbyCovMMA Covington has unlimited stamina and a combination slam style. Prediction: I think he's going to wear you down in the first three rounds and you won't be able to keep up with him and he'll finish you off in the next two rounds

Other fans seem to think that rising middleweight star, Bo Nickal, is the one forcing 'Borz' to move back down south to 170lbs.

Maru MMA @Maru_TWTS_ @KChimaev @ColbyCovMMA Well i expected you to want to go back to 170 because of Bo but that was quick @KChimaev @ColbyCovMMA Well i expected you to want to go back to 170 because of Bo but that was quick 💀💀

Jimbo slice @jimboslyceboi @KChimaev stay down there with boys half your size mate @ColbyCovMMA Khamzat in full backtrack mode after Bo Nickal called him outstay down there with boys half your size mate @KChimaev @ColbyCovMMA Khamzat in full backtrack mode after Bo Nickal called him out 😂 stay down there with boys half your size mate 😂

Khamzat Chimaev's weight is causing debates amongst UFC matchmakers, says Dana White

Chimaev's unexpected and drastic weight miss at UFC 279 has apparently caused a stir in the UFC matchmaking meetings. Questions about whether or not he should be allowed to compete at welterweight have been raised.

Khamzat Chimaev proved he could make 170 lbs until his fight with Nate Diaz. 'Borz' made his UFC debut at 185 lbs, and then ten days later, he fought at 170 lbs. However, having missed weight by over 7 lbs at UFC 279, many are questioning the legitimacy of 'Borz' at welterweight.

Dana White spoke to the media following the recent DWCS season finale and was asked about Chimaev's situation with the UFC. He said this:

"There's obviously 170 and 185 pounds, there was a big beef today at matchmaking whether he can make 170 pounds. Whether we should even let him make 170 pounds. So those are all the things that we're kicking around right now."

Watch the interview below from 6:40:

Khamzat Chimaev has been sending mixed signals himself. He tweeted earlier this week that he would be moving to middleweight, but last night 'Borz' called out Colby Covington as his next opponent.

