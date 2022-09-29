"Make weight first C**shot" - Fans claim Khamzat Chimaev is 'ducking' Paulo Costa and the middleweight division as he names Colby Covington as next opponent

Khamzat Chimaev was involved in an altercation with Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute during fight week for UFC 279 at the beginning of September.
'Borz' confronted 'Borrachinha' about some comments the Brazilian had made towards Chimaev in an interview. No blows were dealt, and members of Chimaev's camp were able to restrain him. Since the incident, fans have been screaming for the UFC to organize a fight between the Brazilian and the Swede.
Chimaev recently tweeted that he is moving up to 185lbs, which all but confirmed that his next fight would be against 'Borrachinha'. However, yesterday the Chechen claimed that he wants Colby Covington next, causing fans to think that 'Borz' may be ducking a fight with Costa.
See Khamzat Chimaev's tweet below:
Fans responded with an array of taunts, ranging from weight-making issues to being scared to fight middleweights. Much of this anger stems from Chimaev missing weight by a whopping 7.5lbs for his fight against Nate Diaz, causing a reshuffle of the UFC 279 card at the last minute.
One fan seems to think it is a smart move on Chimaev's part, stating that a win over Covington would result in an immediate title shot, whereas a win over Costa would not.
Other fans seem to think that rising middleweight star, Bo Nickal, is the one forcing 'Borz' to move back down south to 170lbs.
Khamzat Chimaev's weight is causing debates amongst UFC matchmakers, says Dana White
Chimaev's unexpected and drastic weight miss at UFC 279 has apparently caused a stir in the UFC matchmaking meetings. Questions about whether or not he should be allowed to compete at welterweight have been raised.
Khamzat Chimaev proved he could make 170 lbs until his fight with Nate Diaz. 'Borz' made his UFC debut at 185 lbs, and then ten days later, he fought at 170 lbs. However, having missed weight by over 7 lbs at UFC 279, many are questioning the legitimacy of 'Borz' at welterweight.
Dana White spoke to the media following the recent DWCS season finale and was asked about Chimaev's situation with the UFC. He said this:
"There's obviously 170 and 185 pounds, there was a big beef today at matchmaking whether he can make 170 pounds. Whether we should even let him make 170 pounds. So those are all the things that we're kicking around right now."
Watch the interview below from 6:40:
Khamzat Chimaev has been sending mixed signals himself. He tweeted earlier this week that he would be moving to middleweight, but last night 'Borz' called out Colby Covington as his next opponent.