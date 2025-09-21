Khamzat Chimaev shreds Israel Adesanya, Michael Bisping and others for doubting his skills

Newly minted UFC middleweight kingpin Khamzat Chimaev has taken a light-hearted jab at those who predicted that he wouldn't be able to beat Dricus du Plessis.However, at UFC 319, Chimaev dethroned du Plessis dominantly. The bout was a one-sided affair for the Chechen-born Emirati, who, with his grappling-heavy approach, cruised to a unanimous decision win. In total, 'Borz' secured 12 takedowns and landed a total of 529 strikes, with a control time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds.Chimaev recently took a dig at UFC fighters and analysts who predicted du Plessis to win at UFC 319. The list includes Israel Adesanya, Michael Bisping, all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson, Alexander Volkanovski, The MMA Guru, and Chael Sonnen, among others. Chimaev posted an edited clip of the UFC 319 main event predictions made by the aforementioned individuals on X and captioned it:&quot;You understand now that you can't listen to these monkeys 🤦🏻‍♂️😂😂😂&quot;Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:Khamzat Chimaev shows interest in UFC White House cardThe UFC is gearing up to take over the South Lawn of the White House for one of the biggest fight nights in the promotion's history in June 2026, and Khamzat Chimaev is interested in being a part of this mega event.Several UFC fighters, including Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, and Jon Jones, among others, have shown interest in competing on this card.Now, Chimaev, who is eager to defend his UFC middleweight gold for the first time, has also entered the mix. 'Borz' shared a graphic of himself taking over the UFC White House event on X following the recent releases of the event renderings by UFC CEO Dana White.As per Chimaev's manager, the 31-year-old, who wanted to fight at UFC Abu Dhabi in October, will now be defending his UFC gold early next year.