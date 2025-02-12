KSI wants to face Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler addresses Paddy Pimblett bout, Israel Adesanya talks new UFC friendships: MMA News Roundup

KSI wants to face Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler addresses potential Paddy Pimblett clash, and Israel Adesanya gets honest about befriending former UFC opponents.

Find out more details in today's (Feb. 12) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. KSI wants to face UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match

KSI recently made a bold claim in regard to a potential boxing bout against Conor McGregor. According to the YouTube star, he believes he would have a better chance of securing the bout as he has a better relationship with Dana White than Jake Paul.

Both KSI and Paul have been calling out the Irishman for a number of years with hopes of securing a record-breaking bout against the UFC star. While their attempts have typically fallen on deaf ears, over recent months it appears as though McGregor is more than open to stepping into the influencer boxing space.

Recently, KSI appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss his hopes of facing 'The Notorious', saying:

"Dana [White] just said [a fight with McGregor is] not happening...I'd love it to happen. And I feel like I'm more in line for it to happen as opposed to someone like Jake [Paul] because Dana hates Jake. And understandably, I know why, he's an absolute cu*t, so it is what it is."

#2. Michael Chandler addresses potential Paddy Pimblett clash

Michael Chandler recently gave his thoughts on how a potential fight against Paddy Pimblett would play out after the American was told by a number of MMA fans he would lose against the Liverpudlian.

'Iron' is at something of a crossroads in his UFC career, having lost four of his last five bouts in the octagon. Chandler, who is 38 years old, still has aims of becoming a champion, but time and form isn't on his side if he wants to mount a serious title charge.

With no opponent lined up for the veteran or the rising contender Pimblett, fans have played matchmaker and want to see the pair square off. Chandler took to X to share his thoughts on the fight, appearing to suggest it would be easy work.

He posted:

''Y’all are funny. Fighting Patty Pimblett is a scary fight. Just joking. Can you imagine???''

#1. Israel Adesanya gets honest about befriending former UFC opponents

Israel Adesanya recently opened up about his newfound friendships with former UFC rivals Alex Pereira and Robert Whittaker.

As 'The Last Stylebender' approaches the latter stages of his career, it appears as though he has given up on holding grudges. This has been on display over recent weeks after he was pictured training with Whittaker and sat in attendance for UFC 312 with Pereira.

Asked for his thoughts on burying the hatchet at UFC 312, Adesanya said:

"With all these guys, what’s hating Alex or hating Rob or anyone else do for me? It doesn’t serve me at all. It’s just poisoning myself. I’m holding onto hate in my heart for someone who’s moved on. So why would I do that? I’m not that kind of person. I’m just a chill guy."

