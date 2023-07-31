"Leo was all of us" - Ian Garry's newborn clapping at Derrick Lewis' incredible TKO at UFC 291 wins hearts on Instagram

Derrick Lewis made a triumphant return to form at UFC 291, overcoming a challenging stretch marked by fight cancellations and losses.

The UFC heavyweight wasted no time securing victory, delivering a stunning flying knee that sent Marcos Rogerio de Lima crashing to the canvas, followed by relentless punches, all within a blistering 33 seconds.

Yet, it was Lewis' post-fight celebration that stole the show. In true Derrick Lewis fashion, he took off his shorts inside the octagon, leaving the audience both astonished and amused.

The unexpected celebration added another memorable moment to Lewis' career, solidifying his reputation as one of the most entertaining and charismatic figures in the MMA world.

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry, like countless other MMA enthusiasts, found himself captivated by Lewis' electrifying display and exuberant post-fight celebration.

However, what made the moment even more endearing was the visual of Garry's baby boy, Leandro, joyfully clapping his tiny hands in sheer delight. The Irish UFC star and wife Layla Machado-Garry welcomed their newborn son, Leandro Vegas Machado Garry, on October 20th, 2022

Check out the video below:

The MMA community was elated by the heartwarming reaction video to Derrick Lewis' stunning KO triumph at UFC 291. Several fans flooded the comments section, expressing their delight and admiration. Prominent MMA journalist The Schmo also chimed in with his enthusiastic response, writing:

"Leo clapping was amazing."

Another fan wrote:

"Derrick Lewis is an entertainer for all ages confirmed."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Even the baby thinks Lewis is funny."

Meanwhile, several fans also noticed Garry sporting a new neck tattoo. They wrote:

"New neck tattoo?"

"Bro, what is on your neck?"

"Tattoo healing?"

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Derrick Lewis provides major update on his UFC career following his UFC 291 victory

UFC heavyweight sensation Derrick Lewis made a resounding statement at UFC 291 with a spectacular performance against Marcos Rogerio de Lima. With that, the Houston native now holds the record for most knockout victories in the UFC.

However, the significance of Lewis' triumph extends beyond his impressive victory. Notably, this bout marked the expiration of his contract with UFC.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Lewis shed light on his post-fight plans and contractual situation. When asked about his next steps, Lewis responded candidly, stating:

“Yeah, we will see how everything goes. I am going to go home to celebrate with my family, then we will make a decision then so we will see.”

At the post-fight press conference, Lewis confirmed that he hopes to re-sign with the UFC instead of testing free agency.

Catch Lewis' comments below (1:30):