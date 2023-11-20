"Let me finish him" - Khamzat Chimaev urges Dana White to book potential super fight with Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira is on everyone's radar after becoming the light heavyweight champion of the UFC. Khamzat Chimaev is the latest fighter who wants to fight him.

'Poatan' put on a striking masterclass against Jiri Prochzka at UFC 295, knocking out the former champion in Prochazka to win the title. Following his victory, there have been a number of fighters that have called him out, namely Jamahal Hill, and now Khamzat Chimaev. 'Borz' reached out to Dana White on X and requested the UFC president saying:

"@danawhite let me finish him"

Take a look at the tweet:

Chimaev's tweet

Fans in the comments section were not having it, and they called Chimaev for barely getting through Kamaru Usman.

In his last fight, 'Borz' fought Usman, who took the bout on short notice and did not have a full fight camp to prepare. However, the former welterweight champion almost beat the rising star and fans were begging for a rematch so the Nigerian fighter can get a full training camp.

However, it seems Khamzat Chimaev is more interested in fighting Alex Pereira next instead of a rematch against Kamaru Usman. Pereira, on the other hand, has some unfinished business of his own. Following his victory, he called out his longtime rival Israel Adesanya for another fight.

Alex Pereira brands Madison Square Garden his 'house'

Alex Pereira has always won whenever he has fought at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's the place where he made his UFC debut, became middleweight champion by beating Israel Adesanya, and became a two-division champion by beating Jiri Prochazka at 205 lbs. Following his fight, a reporter asked him what significance the MSG had for him. He responded by saying:

"Well It's my house here now, just got to see who do I get the key from?"

Take a look at the video:

Alex Pereira has also won a Glory Kickboxing title at MSG, making the stadium even more memorable for him. The Brazilian has a lot of options for his next fight, with Jamahal Hill calling him out as well as Jan Blachowicz. 'Poatan' has not made any official announcements yet but will look to defend his title early next year, or even secure a spot in the historic UFC 300 card.