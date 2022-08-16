“Nobody will be able to touch me” - Liam Harrison says win over Nong-O will make him a legend

Riding the momentum of a five-fight win streak and one of the greatest comebacks in combat sports history, Liam Harrison is ready to shock the world and capture his first world title in ONE Championship. ‘Hitman’ will meet reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event on August 26.

Undefeated in the circle, Nong-O has been nothing short of dominant through eight straight bouts. Harrison is both ready and capable of handing the Thai fighter his first loss under the ONE banner and taking his bantamweight crown in the process.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of the Muay Thai war, Liam Harrison discussed some of the biggest wins in his combat sports career and the recognition he has received throughout the UK:

“I’ve had a lot of great wins throughout my career, great stoppage wins by KO. The Anuwat [Kaewsamrit] fight was massive, the [Andrei] Kulebin fight too.”

Harrison continued by saying:

“I had a lot of good fights in Thailand when I lived there getting that experience, and a lot of crazy fights as a teenager in Leeds that got me really well-known around the UK scene and to the top of the UK.”

Though ‘Hitman’ has scored some significant victories in his lengthy Muay Thai career, the England native believes defeating Nong-O and bringing home ONE gold will cement his status as one of the UK’s greatest.

“But yeah, winning the ONE title will solidify that [GOAT status]. I think it’s already solidified to be fair, but I think when I win that fight, nobody will be able to touch me.”

Nong-O on Liam Harrison’s jaw-dropping comeback against Muanthai at ONE 156

At ONE 156 in April, Liam Harrison was the winner of perhaps the most incredible round in Muay Thai history. Facing two early knockdowns by the ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK.Saenchai, Harrison rallied in unprecedented fashion. ‘Hitman’ went for broke, throwing hands without caution. He ended up dropping Muangthai three straight times before the end of the round, earning the TKO in a comeback for the ages.

Ahead of their ONE on Prime Video 1 showdown, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao discussed the epic comeback while speaking to ONE Championship:

“Liam could come back [after being knocked down twice by Muangthai] because he has more experience. He could read the game better than Muangthai. He knew that Muangthai had two knockdowns already, and he would rush to seal the deal. But Liam is a veteran. When he was [being] counted, he would not rush to get up. He waited to recover and get back up strong.”

Liam Harrison earned a rare $100,000 performance bonus for his incredible victory over Muangthai.

