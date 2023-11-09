"Life doesn’t stop for us” - Robert Whittaker discusses Israel Adesanya’s hiatus from fighting 

Robert Whittaker sent his best wishes to Israel Adesanya while discussing the former two-time champion's recent announcement that he would be taking an hiatus from fighting.

Whittaker and Adesanya have clashed in the UFC on two occasions, with 'The Last Stylebender' winning both bouts. Following their first fight at UFC 243, where 'The Reaper' was finished via TKO, Whittaker decided to take a break from fighting himself.

After being scheduled to square off against Jared Cannonier at UFC 248, four months after losing to Adesanya, the former champion withdrew from the bout citing burnout as the main reason.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Robert Whittaker reflected on his own time away from competition while sharing his thoughts on Israel Adesanya's decision to step away from fighting for the time being.

He said this:

"Much like we were jokingly talking about me paying my AGL bill, life doesn't stop for us... You guys only see a sliver of our lives and what we do, but bar those 15, 25 minutes, there's a lot of time spent elsewhere... Also, a lot of time spent in the gym, and time spent in the gym isn't time we're out at baby showers or having lunch with our families. So it's a tricky balance."

Robert Whittaker continued:

"Speaking for Israel, personally, I don't know what he's doing. I hope he's doing well... He's got money now, he's got legacy behind him... he has the time to just go out and chill for a bit."

Watch the video below from 11:30:

Robert Whittaker breaks down Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 295

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira are set to headline UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden this weekend, with the vacant light heavyweight title on the line.

The 205-pound clash was initially the pay-per-view's co-main event, as Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic was the headliner. But following Jones' injury last month, his heavyweight title fight with Miocic was canceled.

Pereira will attempt to avenge his coach and friend, Glover Teixeira, against Prochazka, whom defeated Teixeira to win the title at UFC 275.

The clash will see two of the division's most exciting strikers go head-to-head, and during the aforementioned Submission Radio interview, Robert Whittaker broke down the fight.

He said this:

"Alex is obviously one of the better strikers in the game right now, and Jiri can get hit. Glover was landing some big shots on him... If Glover can land shots on Jiri, then Alex surely can land shots on Jiri." [17:15-17:32]

Robert Whittaker continued:

"Jiri has an uncanny ability to grab wins, to throw kill shots... to find that winning angle... Jiri, I don't know, something about it just tells me he's got this." [17:40-18:05]