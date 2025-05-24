"Life's difficult paths can sometimes be disturbing" - Francis Ngannou channels Mike Tyson in raw message after fatal bike accident

Francis Ngannou broke his silence after a catastrophic motorbike accident in Cameroon, which led to the death of 17-year-old Ntsama Brigitte Manuella. The episode happened during the Easter holidays, and it left the MMA world in shock, as queries surfaced surrounding the tragedy, including possible medical malpractice.

Ngannou is currently signed with PFL and is considered one of MMA's most powerful forces, acknowledging the emotional weight of recent events through social media.

Although Ngannou's fighting career is uncertain, he has been in close touch with the grieving family and supported them throughout by meeting them personally and being present ominously. The former UFC heavyweight champion has not been very active on social media or in the fight game.

Ngannou recently shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram saying:

"Life's difficult paths can sometimes be disturbing. As @miketyson once said, When you're favored by God, you're also favored by the devil, but remember that God is the one who brings you to the dance. The harder you fight to stay up, the harder life fights to take you down."

Check out Francis Ngannou's Instagram post below:

Eddie Hall expresses interest in fighting Francis Ngannou after MMA debut win at KSW 105

Eddie Hall mentioned Francis Ngannou after his prolific win in his MMA debut against Mariusz Pudzianowski at KSW 105. Hall named several opponents, and Ngannou happened to be one of them.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Hall expressed his interest in fighting 'The Predator', he said:

"The money would have to be good because you're literally putting your life on the line. I think the fun thing about that, Francis Ngannou outclasses me in every single way possible in the fight world. But, it's that unknown, it's that if I catch him, if I throw that right hand and it just gets him on the end of the chin. It can happen, it's that unknown. I wouldn't be going in thinking I have zero chance, but it would have to be a big money incentive for me to do that and literally put my life on the line."

Check out Eddie Hall's comments below:

