"Living that McGregor lifestyle" - Fans react as Alex Pereira and his team fly to Las Vegas in style ahead of Magomed Ankalaev fight at UFC 313

A photo of UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira traveling in style to Las Vegas for his impending fight against Magomed Ankalaev has sparked reactions from fans.

'Poatan' is looking to defend his gold for the fourth time against Ankalaev at UFC 313, on March 8, in T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Brazilian traveled to Australia recently to corner former middleweight champion Sean Strickland at UFC 312, where he also met rapper Drake.

Many were concerned that 'Poatan' wasn't training enough because of his trips, but he later shared videos of himself in the gym and wrestling in the snow to reassure fans that he is taking the fight seriously and is training.

With less than a week left for UFC 313, Pereira and his team were spotted boarding a private jet and heading to Las Vegas.

Pereira shared a selfie he took with his team on the jet. Home of Fight on X re-shared the news of the UFC light heavyweight champion's arrival in Las Vegas.

"🗿✈️Alex Pereira and his team are on their way to Las Vegas on a private jet for #UFC313"

Check out Alex Pereira and his crew heading to Las Vegas in the post below:

The post garnered a flurry of reactions from fans. One wrote:

"Pereira living that McGregor lifestyle 🫡👀"

Others commented:

"Those things have so much turbulence 😭"

"Chama"

"I hope the fame n money isnt getting to bro head"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Robert Whittaker predicts Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev has warned Alex Pereira on social media several times in the lead-up to the fight and is certain he can dethrone 'Poatan' at UFC 313.

Even though many think this fight will be 'Poatan's' hardest battle to date, former UFC middleweight kingpin Robert Whittaker has a different opinion.

Whittaker recently appeared on the MMArcade Podcast and weighed in on the main event of UFC 313. He chose 'Poatan' as the victor, if Ankalaev does not manage to take him down in the opening frame.

"I'm gonna go Pereira. Like I said, if Ankalaev doesn't like drop level with him within like the first three minutes, I don't think he makes it out of the first round."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below about Pereira, starting (9:14) by clicking on this link.

