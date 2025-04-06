"Living in The Vampire Diaries" - Fans react as Bryce Mitchell shares how his past relationship with a "witch" opened his eyes to the "spirit realm"

Bryce Mitchell is in the news again for claiming a past relationship with a self-described witch opened his eyes to the spirit realm. The UFC featherweight claimed that the woman he once dated became "fully possessed," prompting him to cast her out in the name of Jesus.

Since then, he believes he’s been living with a deeper awareness of spiritual forces around him. Mitchell also shared personal accounts of potential divine timing. In these accounts, he spoke about weight cuts answered by prayer, and signs he believes are proof of a divine hand guiding his life.

Speaking in a recent episode of On Paper with Anthony Smith, Mitchell said:

"I mean, almost all the listeners probably have heard my testimony but yeah I was dating a witch. She became fully possessed, was destroying my life and then I casted her out in the name of Jesus. Um since then my eyes have been completely open open to the spirit realm and I know that everything around us is actually spiritual.”

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:

Several fans took to X to react to Mitchell's comments and said:

"Bryce living in The Vampire Diaries."

"Both have been hit in the head too much."

"Someone needs to get this dude an I love me jacket."

"Of course Bryce Mitchell dated a witch…"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Bryce Mitchell claiming that he dated a witch. [Screenshots courtesy: @theonpaperpod on X]

Mitchell also claimed that Jean Silva, his opponent for UFC 314, is sending “legions of demons” into his dreams. He asserts that these demons are tormenting him with visions of violence and temptation.

Silva fired back online, calling Mitchell’s nightmares a mix of fear and testosterone. The American is coming off a third-round knockout win over Kron Gracie at UFC 310. Meanwhile, Silva is undefeated in the UFC with four straight wins.

