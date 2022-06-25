Logan Paul confident he beats Paddy Pimblett, credits his "wrestling experience" as key route to victory

Logan Paul is confident about beating Paddy Pimblett in a potential MMA bout in the UFC. Pimblett is known to be a grappling savant with impressive KO power. Regardless, 'The Maverick' believes his experience as an amateur wrestler will help him defeat the beloved scouser.

During an appearance on the Nelk Boys’ Full Send Podcast, Logan Paul explained that he and younger brother Jake Paul strategically chose to face MMA fighters in boxing matches.

The 27-year-old highlighted that they do so because they specifically train for a boxing match, whereas MMA fighters spend years training in a wide variety of martial arts forms rather than focusing solely on boxing. When asked about the ongoing speculation regarding him possibly fighting Pimblett in the UFC, Paul stated:

“It [MMA] is a different sport, bro. That’s why Jake and even myself, it’s healthy to target MMA fighters [in boxing matches]. You’re an MMA fighter, make no mistake, you’re not a f**king boxer. It’s a different sport."

"Like, I’ll take on any MMA fighter and probably beat them unless they train boxing specifically, in boxing. And vice-versa, if I were to hop in the [MMA] cage with minimal experience like I have, they’d probably f**king best me. You just gotta choose your battles. However, I have a lot of wrestling experience. I was a very good wrestler in Ohio.”

Pimblett competes at lightweight (155 pounds) in the UFC, but is known to gain excessive weight between his fights, often shooting up to 200+ pounds. Paul, a cruiserweight with a 0-1 professional boxing record, previously claimed that he’d cut down to middleweight (185 pounds) to face Pimblett in the UFC.

The Cleveland native alluded to the same on the Podcast, reiterating that he’d like to fight Pimblett.

Watch Paul address the Pimblett matchup at the 44:21-minute mark in the video below:

Is a Logan Paul vs. Paddy Pimblett MMA bout in the UFC on the horizon in 2022?

Logan Paul last competed in an exhibition boxing match against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in June 2021. The fight had no official winner, as it was an exhibition.

Paul hasn’t fought ever since. Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett last competed in an MMA bout in the UFC in March of this year, securing a first-round submission win over Rodrigo Vargas.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



Who had Logan Paul going 8 rounds against Floyd Mayweather? IT GOES THE DISTANCEWho had Logan Paul going 8 rounds against Floyd Mayweather? #MayweatherPaul IT GOES THE DISTANCE 😯Who had Logan Paul going 8 rounds against Floyd Mayweather? #MayweatherPaul https://t.co/SOyFGEsqnh

Intriguingly, UFC president Dana White hasn’t closed the door on Logan Paul potentially competing in the UFC. The consensus, however, is that Paul is likelier to return to the boxing ring next rather than step into an MMA cage.

As for Paddy Pimblett, the UK MMA stalwart is scheduled to face Jordan Leavitt at UFC London on July 23rd.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far