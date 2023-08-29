Logan Paul honestly answers if Dillon Danis' derogatory antics have soured relationship with Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis has crossed multiple lines trying to sell his upcoming boxing match against Logan Paul.

Not only has he adopted a vicious trash-talking approach towards his opponent, but has also dragged Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal into it.

Danis has spammed his own X (formerly Twitter) profile with old pictures of Agdal from her past relationships, supposedly to incite a reaction out of 'The Maverick'. When that did not work, Danis turned around and blamed Paul for not defending his to-be bride.

Paul, on the other hand, has been surprisingly calm throughout the situation.

He recently appeared on the FLAGRANT podcast and discussed the matter at length, among many others. During the podcast, host Andrew Schulz asked Logan Paul if there was any 'stress' between him and Nina Agdal regarding the situation, and the YouTuber emphatically said, 'Zero.'

He assured the fans that Danis' attempts have had no repercussions on their relationship, which is going strong and steady as Paul prepares for the fight and then a wedding sometime in the future.

Logan Paul said:

"Why would there be stress between us? Me and Nina are so f***ing open with each other. I knew she had long-term relationships her whole life. I knew some of them were very public. She has been famous for her entire adult life. 11 years, she has been paparazzi'd. I know what kind of person she is. She knows what kind of person I am.

Paul added that being an internet celebrity himself, he has been at the receiving end of similar hate spamming before as well and is accustomed to it. He was publicly bashed or got "canceled" in social media terms because of his infamous Japan video.

"At one point I was the most hated person on the planet. I've heard it all, I've seen it all. I'm numb to it. I know who I am. I know who my girl is. I know we love each other. Some f***ing internet troll posing as a fighter is not going to get between us."

Watch Paul's comments below from the 6:25 mark:

Logan Paul gives credit to Dillon Danis where it is due

Despite Dillon Danis taking an ethically questionable route to promote their fight, Logan Paul is seemingly ready to give credit where it's due. Instead of being upset about the whole fiasco, the YouTuber-boxer sees the bright side of it all.

While talking on the podcast, he praised Danis for his incredible social media skills and hailed him for getting eyeballs on their contest.

"The guy is f***ing so good at Twitter. It's top-tier trolling, which is why I chose him as an opponent... But we got people interested. At the end of the day, it's all fight promo."

However, Paul has no doubt in his mind that, as a person, his opponent is a complete 'sc*mbag' - a trait he believes Danis shares with Conor McGregor, who is supposedly training him for the fight.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis will take place on October 14, 2023, at the Manchester Arena in London, U.K., along with KSI vs. Tommy Fury.