"Look I'm in Georgia doing a rally" - Dana White's story of how Donald Trump nearly missed UFC 299 revealed by Patrick Bet-David

Dana White and Donald Trump are close friends. For that reason, the UFC CEO has invited the former United States president to numerous UFC events. According to popular political commentator Patrick Bet-David, while Trump turned up at UFC 299, he almost didn't.

On a recent episode of the PBD Podcast, Bet-David referenced a conversation he had with White about Trump. Specifically, the conversation revolved around a text message that White had received from Trump ahead of UFC 299. According to the text in question, Trump could have missed the event altogether.

"We're in the back with Dana, with a bunch of different guys, having great conversations, and Dana says, 'You won't believe who texted me last night at 2:30.' I said, 'Who?' He said, 'Trump texts me at 2:30, saying 'Look, I'm in Georgia doing a really. I'm gonna try to make it.' He says, 'Then I get text from him, 8 o'clock in the morning, saying, 'I'm still trying to make it because the rally is going to be in Atlanta.'"

Despite the numerous delays, Trump did ultimately make his appearance at UFC 299 to the delight of the crowd. However, not many expected him to, including the promotion, as Bet-David goes on to reveal.

"Then that day, we're at the cigar lounge, at the comedy club, 5990 Live. Guys on the bus are like, 'He's not gonna be at UFC tonight, because he's still talking at 6:00 PM.' 6:00 PM, he's still talking, in Atlanta, so the team's like, 'You know...' Cause everybody's trying to see, is this guy gonna come, is that guy gonna come, cause Joe Burrow, all these guys gonna be there. Anyways, you go to the fight, next thing you know, 10:00, all of a sudden, the place goes wild."

Ultimately, UFC 299 was wildly successful for the promotion, and currently holds the fourth-highest gate in its history at $14.14 million. Furthermore, Sean O'Malley, who was favored by the UFC, successfully defended his bantamweight title in a dominant outing against Marlon Vera.

Donald Trump has honored Dana White's request to appear at multiple events in the past

Donald Trump's friendship with Dana White has led to him appearing at several UFC events, both during and after his presidency. Besides UFC 299, he has appeared at UFC 244, UFC 264, UFC 288, UFC 290 and UFC 295 to name a few.

UFC 244 is notable for being the crowning moment of Jorge Masvidal's career, as he won the 'BMF' championship. Masvidal, for reference, is a massive Trump supporter.