"Looking like a 155 body" - Fans react as Conor McGregor looks ripped showing off huge trapezius muscles

Conor McGregor has sparked discussions among fans after sharing new pictures sporting a ripped physique. The Irishman's latest pictures certainly appear to be in contrast to the majority of his recent posts where he seemed to show off his bulky physique.

While he appears to be shredded, McGregor's trapezius muscles appear worth showing off. 'The Notorious' wrote in the caption:

"Traps for days call me ambush"

Check out the Instagram post below:

Several fans believe McGregor to be close to his usual fight weight of 155 lbs, going by the Irishman's latest pictures. Some even took it a notch higher, wondering if 'The Notorious' is close to 145 lbs.

Others continue to expect McGregor to win gold in another weight class altogether. An Instagram user named @will.broadley commented:

"Looking like a 155 body to me"

Comments via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Fans also didn't fail to notice a pack of OCB, a major rolling paper company, in some of the frames.

Comments via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

While McGregor's traps looked impressive, one fan pointed out that they weren't as big as those of former UFC champ and WWE legend Brock Lesnar. Another fan advised 'The Notorious' to put in some more work on his chest.

Comments via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Michael Chandler hopes to fight Conor McGregor for "biggest fight" in MMA in right now

Both Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor after their respective victories over Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. 'The Notorious' had expressed interest in both fights, although he seemed unsure of cutting down to lightweight.

Despite rallying hard for a bout against McGregor, Oliveira has been booked to fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 in October. Chandler's hopes of fighting McGregor have been raised with the announcement of Oliveira's bout against Makhachev.

'Iron' also believes that his bout against McGregor is the biggest MMA fight to be made right now. The former Bellator lightweight champ recently told TMZ Sports:

"If Conor’s coming back anytime soon I think me and Conor would make some fireworks and I think it’s the fight fans want to see. I think it’s the biggest fight that we can make in mixed martial arts right now and I try to say that as humbly as possible, but I think it’s a huge fight.”

Watch Chandler's interview with TMZ Sports below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far