"Lost his sh*t" - Logan Paul taunts Dillon Danis after bringing out Gordon Ryan at the weigh-ins

Tommy Fury vs. KSI might headline this weekend’s big boxing event, but many fans treat the semi-main event between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis as the genuine drawing card.

The build to YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul’s bout with grappler Danis has been paved by controversy. Both men have taken numerous unsavory shots at one another on social media.

Most notably, Dillon Danis has been trolling Logan Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, for what feels like months. This trolling has resulted in a lawsuit being filed by Agdal against ‘El Jefe.’

Following the weigh-ins for the fight, though, which took place earlier today, it suddenly feels like Paul is under Danis’ skin rather than the other way around.

Firstly, ‘El Jefe’ accused Paul of missing weight for the fight, which the YouTuber has largely denied. According to Danis, Paul was given “extra time” to hit the 195lbs weight limit for the bout – something he officially managed to do.

Secondly, Danis was also clearly aggrieved by Paul’s decision to bring world-renowned grappler Gordon Ryan with him to the post-weigh-in staredown. In a video that can be seen here on Twitter, an angry Danis can be heard labeling both Paul and Ryan “juiceheads.”

Unsurprisingly, Logan Paul has since taken to Twitter to celebrate his apparent psychological victory over Dillon Danis – stating that the grappler “lost his sh*t” when Ryan emerged.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: Who is Drake’s money on in this fight?

The boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has quickly become one of the most talked-about fights of 2023. It seems set to steal the show tomorrow night despite officially playing second fiddle to Tommy Fury vs. KSI.

One interested observer is Canadian rapper Drake. The superstar, also a renowned fan of combat sports, took to his Instagram to reveal that he’d bet $850,000 on Paul to defeat ‘El Jefe’ via knockout.

Should Drake’s bet come in, he’d win a cool $1,351,500.

Despite this endorsement, though, Paul would do well to remember the so-called ‘Drake Curse,’ a reputed phenomenon that sees sports stars and teams suffer a downturn in fortunes after being backed by the Canadian superstar.