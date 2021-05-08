"Lot of inspiration was from Conor McGregor"- Jiri Prochazka reveals which UFC fighters have inspired him

Surging UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka draws inspiration from fellow European MMA star Conor McGregor. In a recent interview with RT Sport, the Czech fighter discussed who his favorite fighters of all time are.

Jiri Prochazka claims to adore the fighting style of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Prochazka, a disciple of the sport, claims to be in awe of certain movements performed by "Bones" and "Notorious."

The former Rizin light heavyweight champion lauded "The Dragon" Lyoto Machida for his techniques inside the Octagon as well:

"Lot of inspiration was from Conor McGregor. A lot of inspiration was from Jon Jones, if we talk about MMA fighters. [Lyoto] Machida... was a great fighter. I'm not just talking about the fighters, I'm talking about the moves that they did. About the techniques... I like maybe just some few seconds from their fights."

Furthermore, Jiri Prochazka hailed fighters who are known for their courteous demeanor, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Surprisingly enough, the Czech Republic native admires the fighting style of Dominick Reyes, who caught Prochazka on the chin several times during their UFC Vegas 25 clash last week:

"Khabib Nurmagomedov has in some things inspired me too. There are more fighters. Robert Whittaker and Dominick Reyes. Dominick Reyes was inspiring for me too because of his unique fighting style and the style of punching was inspiring for me too," added Jiri Prochazka.

Jiri Prochazka might be inches away from a title shot

Merely two fights into his UFC contract, Jiri Prochazka has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the light heavyweight division. "Denisa" made a strong statement at UFC Vegas 25 when he cracked former title contender Dominick Reyes with a brutal spinning elbow.

The second-round victory propelled Prochazka into instant fame. So much so that the MMA Twitterverse is already buzzing about a fight between Prochazka and titleholder Jan Blachowicz. The Polish powerhouse is set to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 and is prepared to lock horns with Prochazka next.

The two top-light heavyweights have already come to an agreement via their Twitter exchanges:

If you defend @gloverteixeira

It will be my pleasure — Jiri Denisa Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) May 3, 2021