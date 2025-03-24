Magomed Ankalaev's rare praise for Alex Pereira draws fan reactions: "0 chance Ank wrote ts"

Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira are not known to be best friends. In recent months, both UFC light heavyweight fighters have been exchanging insults. However, in a surprising turn, Ankalaev recently praised Pereira, despite their ongoing feud.

UFC 313 hosted a highly anticipated matchup between the Dagestani fighter and 'Poatan'. In the aftermath of that fight, Ankalaev became the new UFC light heavyweight champion by defeating the Brazilian superstar. Since then, Ankalaev has consistently attracted attention through his social media antics.

Last weekend, while watching UFC Fight Night in London, Ankalaev shared an interesting perspective on X. As fellow 205-pound fighters Carlos Ulberg and Jan Blachowicz competed to get closer to a title shot, the champion made a comparison between them and Pereira, stating:

"Alex different level than all these guys"

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's X post below:

Many fight fans and netizens noticed the new UFC light heavyweight champion's comments about his former rival. As a result, most of them reacted in disbelief, questioning whether it was truly Ankalaev praising Pereira, with one person commenting:

"0 chance Ank wrote ts"

Others commented:

"Ank send a selfie if this is you"

"Wish magomed actually controlled his account... I didn't wanna follow @AliAbdelaziz00"

"Bro is a fan"

Check out more fan reactions to Magomed Ankalaev's post below:

Fans react to Magomed Ankalaev's X post [Screenshot courtesy: @AnkalaevM on X]

For context, Ali Abdelaziz is the manager of several standout UFC fighters, including Ankalaev. Notably, Abdelaziz has previously faced criticism for making comments using his fighters' social media accounts as well. Nevertheless, he has been a key figure in supporting the successful careers of many UFC athletes.

Magomed Ankalaev names the deserving challenger for his title

Following his victory over Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev expressed willingness to face the former champion again. Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg is one of the contenders, who is on a seven-fight win streak, which has significantly elevated his status in the UFC.

However, in a recent X post replying to a post praising Ulberg's unanimous decision victory over Jan Blachowicz, Ankalaev stated the name of the deserving contender for his title shot next.

"Good win for Carlos but Alex is next. He deserve it more than anyone."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's X post below:

