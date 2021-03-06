Manager claims Khabib Nurmagomedov has never tapped even once in training in the past seven years!

Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired with an undefeated 29-0 record in MMA. No fighter has ever been able to knock him out, submit him, or pick up a decision against him inside the cage.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz claims that is not only the case in fights, but in training sessions as well. In a tweet on Saturday, Ali Abdelaziz revealed how he has never seen 'The Eagle' tap out to any fighter even in training, and he has trained with some of the best in the world across multiple weight classes.

I know @TeamKhabib for seven years I never see him tap in training with some of the best in the world from lightweight do heavyweight — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 6, 2021

It is not a secret that Ali Abdelaziz shares a close relationship with the Dagestani lightweight champion. On multiple occasions, Ali Abdelaziz has spoken for Khabib Nurmagomedov and his words have been considered to be as good as the champion's own.

The CEO of Dominance MMA, Ali Abdelaziz has a number of UFC A-listers on his client list, all of whom speak quite highly of him. Other than Khabib Nurmagomedov, he also manages the careers of UFC welteweight champion Kamaru Usman and other big names such as Justin Gaethje, Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev, and Islam Makhachev. In the past, he also also managed some of the biggest UFC champions like Fabricio Werdum and Frankie Edgar.

What is Khabib Nurmagomedov up to nowadays?

More than four months have passed since Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport, and yet it is not clear to the fans whether he is really gone.

Despite Khabib himself claiming multiple times that he is done and wants to focus on other things, it seems like UFC and Dana White are simply too reluctant to let their lightweight champion go.

When recently asked about the lightweight title situation in UFC, Dana White reiterated that they are not going to take the belt off Khabib Nurmagomedov right now and that he will let the other lightweights fight it out for the title shot.

"I think a lot of these fights have to play out in that division. From [number nine] all the way up to number one, the're incredible fights. You can mix or match them any way you want and they're really good fights. Let some of these play out to see who will fight next for the title. I think if Khabib is interested, he'll take the fight. You don't see Khabib saying, 'Leave me alone, stop asking me'. So there's still a chance. That's the way I look at it."

The two had a meeting earlier during the UFC 257 fight week, after which Dana White had revealed that Khabib wanted to wait and see how the lightweight division plays out.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently in Las Vegas for UFC 259, where he will be cornering his teammate and close friend Islam Makhachev against Drew Dober.