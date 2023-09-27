Mark Hunt responds to UFC legal battle loss with inspirational Theodore Roosevelt quote

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Mark Hunt was once considered one of the promotion’s go-to fighters as well as a regular headliner.

However, since 2016, ‘The Super Samoan’ has been embroiled in a controversial lawsuit filed against the UFC, as well as Dana White and former heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar.

Mark Hunt famously faced Lesnar at UFC 200 and lost via unanimous decision, only for the verdict to be overturned when it was revealed that Lesnar had tested positive for banned substances.

Believing that the UFC and Dana White were complicit in the knowledge that Lesnar was using PEDs, Hunt filed a lawsuit against them, citing a series of damaging allegations.

Curiously, despite the lawsuit, Hunt continued to compete for the UFC until his departure and eventual retirement from MMA in 2018.

This week, it appears that a resolution on this situation has finally been reached. It was announced yesterday that Hunt has lost the lawsuit, likely leaving him with a number of legal bills.

Judging by his Instagram, though, ‘The Super Samoan’ seems undeterred. He made a post on the social media platform quoting former US President Theodore Roosevelt’s famous “it is not the critic who counts” speech from Paris in 1910.

Whether this suggests Hunt will attempt to battle the UFC once again in court remains to be seen.

Mark Hunt lawsuit: What did Dana White say?

Dana White has had to defend himself against Mark Hunt’s attacks ever since ‘The Super Samoan’ lost to Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 in 2016.

Believing White was complicit in the knowledge that Lesnar was using performance enhancing drugs, Hunt not only filed a lawsuit against White and the promotion, but he also called the then-UFC President out for a fight, too.

Unsurprisingly, White dismissed this, labeling Hunt “a little cuckoo” in a 2022 interview. Now the lawsuit has finally been dismissed, White had the following to say after last night’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series.

“I mean, it’s never bad. Listen, Mark Hunt has had... he’s lost so many lawsuits against us it’s insane. He’s a bit of a delusional guy... He’s gonna have to pay some legal fees!”

