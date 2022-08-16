"Having people that's been there definitely makes me a little better" - Marlon Vera describes what effect training with Luke Rockhold has

Marlon Vera and Luke Rockhold have a training partnership that seems to have greatly benefited both. Both of them have been sharpening their skills together under the tutelage of famed MMA coach Jason Parillo.

The former UFC middleweight champion Rockhold hugely credited surging bantamweight 'Chito' for getting him to return from a three-plus year hiatus.

In the first episode of the UFC 278 embedded series, Marlon Vera said:

"We always have a good time. Luke [Rockhold] is somebody I looked up to when I was a kid. He's a former Strikeforce champion, UFC champion. Somebody who's been on top of the game and I think we can pick up stuff from each other. Of course I can learn from somebody that has been there before me."

Vera continued:

"Having people that's been there definitely makes me a little better. A little bit more wiser and just learn from everybody around me. He's one of those, for sure." [sic]

'Chito' earned arguably the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career so far when he finished Dominick Cruz via highlight reel fourth-round headkick KO in the UFC San Diego main event on August 13.

August seems to historically be a great competitive month for Vera. He also finished Sean O'Malley via first-round ground and pound TKO at UFC 252 in August 2020.

Marlon Vera now supports Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold is now gearing up to be the man in the cage while Vera takes on the role of a supporter. In the embedded episode, the pair can be seen sparring together. Maybe the adage 'Iron sharpens iron' holds some truth after all.

The former UFC middleweight world champion looks to defeat the No.6-ranked middleweight Paulo Costa at UFC 278. The fight would feature as the co-main event of UFC 278 PPV.

Rockhold last competed in July 2019 at UFC 239 in a foray at 205 pounds. He was knocked out in the second round by eventual UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the second round of the fight.

Luke Rockhold's last win came nearly five years ago when he submitted David Branch with punches at UFC Fight Night 116. The upcoming bout is possibly Rockhold's last chance to reignite his career.

