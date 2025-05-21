Mateusz Gamrot responds to Benoit Saint Denis' recent comments with "soldiers don't behave like that" diss

Mateusz Gamrot recently responded to Benoit Saint Denis, anticipating a potential fight.

Saint Denis was initially scheduled to face Joel Alvarez at UFC 315. However, the latter was forced to withdraw from the contest on short notice due to an injury. This led to Kyle Prepolec stepping in and suffering a submission loss.

'Gamer' accused the Frenchman of turning down his offer to step in at UFC 315, which led to a heated back-and-forth on X.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Gamrot spoke of the rivalry with 'God of War,' stating:

"Bro, soldiers don't behave like that. I started to pack my baggage, I was ready to go to Montreal, I started to cut weight, but he said no. I don't know why. Especially after he called me out two times."

He added:

"There's gonna be a great opportunity, maybe BSD [Benoit Saint Denis] five rounds. I'll break him. [If me and him fight], I think there's gonna be a lot of scramble, really good matchup, there's gonna be nonstop action, but this is perfect man who will be submitted."

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments below:

Mateusz Gamrot claims he dislikes Paddy Pimblett

Mateusz Gamrot is scheduled to fight Ludovit Klein in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 107 on May 31. Ahead of that, the Polish fighter called out Paddy Pimblett and stated why he dislikes him.

'Gamer' exploded on the Englishman for the past comments he made about him. Claiming that he would like to fight 'The Baddy,' Gamrot said this:

"I don't like [Paddy Pimblett]. He's talked too much. He's arrogant from England. He [said] things about me many times. I'd love to meet him in the octagon because his way to this position he has right now was so easy. If he got a good opponent against him, I don't think that he would win this fight. I'd love a fight with him."

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments below:

