Max Holloway reveals which boxing superstar he is trying to replicate inside the Octagon

Max Holloway recently revealed that he owes a lot of his boxing ability to Vasily Lomachenko. The boxer is a former WBA, WBO and three-weight world champion, who was dethroned in his last bout against Teofimo Lopez.

Max Holloway declared himself the best boxer in the UFC during the last round of his bout against Calvin Kattar. Speaking about the victory in a recent episode of THE FIGHT, the former UFC featherweight champion told Teddy Atlas:

"I watch some of the greats. I mean a lot of my boxing game that I like to put it off of is actually Loma. You know, the way he hits, he moves, boom boom boom, he gets to his place and then he cracks you. You know, it’s touch touch touch, move here, he’s off-angle, you can’t hit him. And then you hit him hard."

Max Holloway put on a striking clinic against Calvin Kattar

Max Holloway beat Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision in a one-sided battle at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi. Holloway put on a masterful striking display in what was arguably the best performance of his career.

Blessed landed 445 significant strikes in the fight to better his previous record of 290. Combined with Kattar's career-best 133 significant strikes, the fight also set UFC records for combined significant strikes (578) and significant strike differential (312).

Max Holloway was on a three-fight skid before his victory against Kattar. Talking about the importance of implementing changes, Holloway told Teddy Atlas:

"It’s a growing sport. I mean, even boxing. You need to grow in your sport. If you start fighting one-dimensional, you are gonna run into some people again and it’s gonna be a very tough night for you. So, you just gotta keep growing with the sport."

"That’s what we did, we sat back, we saw what we can do, we saw what we can change. I put on a bit more muscle for this fight. Like you said, put water in the basement. I know that man had power, you take away that power, you put water in the basement. So that’s what we did early on," Max Holloway explained.