Watch: When Max Rohskopf suffered a controversial TKO loss against Austin Hubbard after trainer refused to stop the fight

Max Rohskopf faced Austin Hubbard last year at UFC on ESPN 11. Rohskopf suffered a TKO defeat after he failed to answer the call for the third round. The fight stirred up a lot of controversy, primarily due to the way the 27-year-old's corner acted at the end of the second round.

As the final frame was about to begin, Max Rohskopf repeatedly told his coach Robert Drysdale that he was done. However, Drysdale insisted that Rohskopf continue fighting despite his own fighter's constant request for him to "call it."

Watch the interaction in Max Rohskopf's corner at the end of Round two below:

It was NSAC inspector Charvez Foger who noticed that Rohskopf wanted out. He called upon referee Mark Smith and the cageside physician to ask Rohskopf if he wanted to continue. The fight was called off when Rohskopf confirmed he didn't.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission said it would look into the controversial sequence of events that occurred in Max Rohskopf's corner.

Max Rohskopf defended his coach

Max Rohskopf took the fight against Austin Hubbard on less than a week's notice. Rohskopf was a highly touted undefeated prospect going into his bout against Hubbard.

Max Rohskopf went on to defend his corner regarding the controversial sequence of events that occurred at the end of his UFC debut. According to 'Rated R', his coach was trying to push him as he had always had issues with self-belief. Rohskopf said in an interview with MMA Fighting:

“I’ve done this my whole life. I’ve self-boycotted myself. Even when I was wrestling in high school, I was the best in the state and ended up getting third because I self-boycotted myself. I was one of the best guys in the country in college, was never an All-American when it counted, because I was telling myself that, for whatever reason, I don’t deserve it. That’s exactly what I did in my fight with Austin. Sh*t got hard, and I looked at my coach and said, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore.’ Not because I didn’t want to be there, but because I didn’t think I deserved to be there.”

