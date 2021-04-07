Maycee Barber set to fight Miranda Maverick at UFC Fight Night on July 24

The UFC schedule has gotten off to a flyer since the beginning of the year. With a total of five title fights having taken place so far, president Dana White seems more invested than ever in putting together a great show for the fans.

With the list of future events to take place being discussed well in advance, the MMA community enjoys ample time in getting prepped for it all. Most recently, this came with the confirmation of a women's flyweight contest between 125-pound prospects Maycee Barber and Miranda Maverick.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto took to Twitter to confirm the fight. His post read:

"Maycee Barber vs. Miranda Maverick agreed to for UFC Fight Night on July 24, per Dana White. Battle of flyweight prospects."

The UFC has worked its charm once again

Aged just 19-year-old, Maycee Barber turned professional and boasted a respectable 4-0 win streak before being given the opportunity to compete in Dana White's Contender Series.

Showing immense potential on the show after scoring a technical knockout victory against Jamie Colleen, the 22-year old quickly earned her a shot at UFC Fight Night main card. 'The Future' defeated Hannah Cifers in similarly dominant fashion before racking up two more wins on-the-trot against JJ Aldrich and Gillian Robertson.

While two back-to-back losses have served as a momentary setback for the young fighter, Barber looks ready to compete again this July.

Watch Maycee Barber in action during a wrestling scrimmage at her gym!

Her opponent for UFC Fight Night 193 is expected to be fellow flyweight contender Miranda Maverick. Currently on an impressive two-fight win streak, Maverick is the lesser experienced of the two. Although both her UFC main card events have resulted in victories, the 23-year old American is a mere two fights old in the UFC.

Initially slated to make her promotional debut on June 27th 2020, Maverick was forced to pull out due to an injury. However, after two consecutive wins over the likes of Liana Jojua and Gillian Robertson, the Virginia-native seems to be on a mission to top the charts.

UFC president Dana White has once again brought together two exceptionally capable fighters to showcase their skills in the famed UFC octagon. With an exciting fight such as this having already made it to the cards, fans can surely expect a few more thrilling encounters.

What are your predictions for Maycee Barber vs. Miranda Maverick? Be sure to leave us with them in the comment section below!