Megan Olivi claims former UFC champion Daniel Cormier will join WWE "as soon as humanly possible"

Former two division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has been enjoying his post-Octagon career since his retirement at UFC 252 in August.

Daniel Cormier is an active part of the UFC commentary team and frequently conducts post-fight interviews. He is also known for making appearances on several podcasts, sharing his insights on various MMA related topics.

However, if UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi is to be believed, we may soon see Daniel Cormier in WWE.

Olivi was recently a guest on Renne Paquette’s (Formerly Renee Young with the WWE) podcast and was asked about when we can expect to see Daniel Cormier with the WWE:

“As soon as humanly possible if it is up to him. I feel like he is the perfect guy for it. Because the sh*t he just starts off camera is funny. You are like 'Oh my God, Daniel!' You saw that interaction with Brock one time in the Octagon… So when those two had their interaction, it was terrifying. And I think if it was up to him he will do it tomorrow.” Stated Olivi.

I had the absolute best time on @ReneePaquette’s podcast - the episode is out today! I can’t say enough about just how kind, funny & talented Renee is. She welcomed me into her (fabulous) home and we just had such a blast, so take a listen and enjoy! https://t.co/iVyISPKwW2 — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) December 22, 2020

Megan was, of course, referring to the incident between Cormier and Brock Lesnar at UFC 226.

After knocking out Stipe Miocic and winning the UFC heavyweight championship, Daniel Cormier shared an altercation with Brock Lesnar. Dana White had invited Brock inside the Octagon and the former UFC heavyweight champion shoved DC to make a statement.

Could Daniel Cormier make a run in WWE after his UFC retirement?



Back in December, he said he spoke to WWE on a number of occasions about making an appearance



He's also got unfinished business with a current star 👀 pic.twitter.com/1ZSwSU3AA6 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 17, 2020

The speculations of DC joining WWE have been brewing for a long time. However, if and when Daniel Cormier decides to take the plunge remains to be seen. Whether as an in-ring performer or a commentator, DC would shine in either role.

Daniel Cormier retired from MMA at UFC 252

DC had often stated that he would retire at the age of 40. However, winning the heavyweight title added an extra year to his MMA career. Cormier is one of the few UFC fighters to have won belts in 2 divisions and to have defended them both.

After beating Miocic at UFC 226, DC defended the strap against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230, winning the fight via submission in the second round. He would rematch Miocic at UFC 241, having declared that he would retire if he won the fight.

As luck would have it, Miocic would pick up the victory via TKO. Almost a year later, DC lost to Miocic again in the third fight of the trilogy, and thus announced his retirement.

In an illustrious MMA career, Daniel Cormier has only lost to Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.