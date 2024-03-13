Megan Olivi shares five-word reaction to NBA star Jamal Murray being engrossed in UFC 299 during his press conference

Megan Olivi reacted to a viral video of Jamal Murray watching UFC 299 while attending a press conference.

Murray, the Denver Nuggets point guard, was attending the presser after his team's win over Utah Jazz. However, he seemed too engaged in the content playing on his phone. The 27-year-old even answered the journalists' questions without taking his eyes off the phone.

Although Murray did not clearly mention what he was watching, the microphone caught Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik's voices. This convinced fans that the NBA star was watching the UFC 299 event that took place on March 9.

Basketball fans criticized Murray for his half-hearted presence at the press conference. However, a section of MMA fans was happy to see the NBA star engrossed in a UFC event.

The video clip of Murray's press conference was posted on sportscenter Instagram.

Watch the video below:

MMA reporter Megan Olivi gave a five-word reaction in the comments section:

"You love to see it."

Olivi's reaction to the video

UFC 299 has been hailed as one of the best events in recent memory. In the main event, bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley defended his title against Marlon Vera with an excellent display of striking en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Meanwhile, former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier secured a brutal knockout win over rising contender Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event. Other than the headlining bouts, the event featured several other high-profile matchups.

Megan Olivi shows appreciation for Miami and UFC 299 in heartwarming post

Megan Olivi has been an integral part of the UFC broadcast team for almost a decade. In recent years, Olivi has done on-the-spot reporting for events, providing updates from different parts of the arena.

The 37-year-old did reporting and fighter interviews for UFC 299 as well. The event took place in Miami, Florida. Olivi shared her thoughts on the event and the city in a heartwarming Instagram post, writing:

"Saturday night in MIA the County of Dade! Perhaps one of my favorite fight cards and definitely one of my favorite host cities. UFC 299 you were better than we could have hoped!"