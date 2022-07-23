"Don't give up on Darren Till" - Michael Bisping believes the UK has many potential UFC champions likely to make their mark in near future

Michael Bisping recently revealed his picks for future UFC champs from the UK.

During the UFC 280 press conference, UFC 's first and sole British champion Michael Bisping was asked for his opinion on the next potential British champ. Responding to this, 'The Count' named Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall, among others, as potential UFC champions of British origin.

Bisping also discussed Aspinall's upcoming fight with Curtis Blaydes. The former middleweight champion believes Aspinall has a good chance of becoming a titleholder. This is should he defeat Blaydes this weekend at the upcoming UFC London event.

"We got Leon [Edwards] coming up on August 20th...Tom Aspinall's gonna do big things. He's got a massive fight tomorrow night. That's not going to be easy."

He added:

"If he can get past Curtis Blaydes which I believe is a very good test because it is the first time he's fought a really strong wrestler. If he can get past Curtis then he's got all the potential in the world," Bisping said.

Further into the interview, Bisping also included Darren Till, Arnold Allen and Molly McCann in his list of potential British champs:

"Don't give up on Darren Till. Darren Till, he's gonna come back, he's gonna do big things. I firmly believe he will hold the belt one day...Arnold Allen, I mean he is on a 9-5 win streak. Molly's [McCann] doing pretty good things as well."

Michael Bisping gives his opinion on the upcoming Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt fight

In a recent interview with Robbie Foxx, Michael Bisping discussed the upcoming fight between Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt. The fight will take place at the UFC London event and is scheduled for July 23.

According to Bisping, 'The Monkey King' is going to be a tough fight for the Liverpudlian despite the overwhelming confidence displayed by Paddy Pimblett ahead of his bout.

While discussing the upcoming UFC London event, the former middleweight champ said:

"I think the smart thinking is that, for Jordan to have an opportunity to win this fight, it's got to go to the ground. Paddy's been very open to that. He said, 'I'm going to come forward. I'm going to punch a hole in his head. I'm going to take him out there in two minutes time...'"

He added:

"He had me convinced, because Paddy, you know, that's what he's doing — he's convincing everyone. He's selling himself. [But] after speaking to Jordan, I think he's going to be a little tougher than what he expects."

