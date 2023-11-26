Michael Bisping credits Leon Edwards for playing down news of knocking out Ian Garry in training

Ian Garry has been in the news recently for his back-and-forth with Leon Edwards on social media, and Michael Bisping gave his take on it.

Ian Garry is an up-and-coming unbeaten UFC fighter who has been getting a lot of heat at the hands of fighters like Sean Strickland and Leon Edwards. There was recently a rumor going around that Garry got knocked out by Edwards and was kicked out of his gym. While 'Rocky' denied the rumors, Michael Bisping also had his say on it.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping reacted to Ian Garry talking about the situation, saying he wasn't kicked out but was rather asked politely to leave. However, Bisping believes both are the same thing and compares it to how bouncers in nightclubs politely ask you to leave before physically removing you from the premises. He said:

"So Leon played it down, all credit to him. I think he played it down coz he was asked about it. So I think he played that down as opposed to trying to seem like a bad**s and taking credit for it."

Ian Garry responds to Michael Bisping's take on the whole situation

Ian Garry released a series of videos on his Instagram page where he talked about the entire situation and explained his side of the story, much to the entertainment of the fans. Fans started criticizing Garry for not being able to handle trash talk when it's aimed in his direction. Here's what the unbeaten UFC fighter had to say about Michael Bisping's opinion:

"Bisping's opinion of this being all genius is intelligent because he understands that in this fight game, storyline makes fights. The truth is, I didn't make this story, Leon did. Leon and his team made this story. All I wanted to do was drive up to f***ing Birmingham, learn some Jiu-Jitsu with Tom Breese."

The video was not very well taken by fans who called the Irish fighter the new 'King of Cringe' in the UFC. Sean Strickland is another such fighter who has got into a heated exchange with Garry online. The newly crowned middleweight champion had some strong words for the unbeaten fighter, and MMA fans were having a field day with the controversy.