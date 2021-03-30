Michael Bisping explains why there will not be a trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou 

Stipe Miocic lost his UFC title to Francis Ngannou in the heavyweight headliner at UFC 260. Miocic had previously spoiled Ngannou's first bid for the title at UFC 220 in 2018. However, Ngannou was able to learn from his mistakes and exact his revenge by defeating Stipe Miocic on Saturday Night.

Following the fight, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on a recent episode of his podcast. According to Bisping, a rubber match between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic is not likely to take place at the moment. Bisping, however, did say he would like to see a third fight between the two.

Talking about a potential rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, Michael Bisping said:

"I don’t believe we are gonna see a rubber match. I think we should, I said that Saturday night. But there’s big, big opportunities for Francis Ngannou."

Why Michael Bisping thinks Stipe Miocic should retire

Michael Bisping believes that it might time for Stipe Miocic to hang up his gloves. According to Bisping, Stipe Miocic has amassed enough wealth for a comfortable life and will still go down in history as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

Advertisement

Talking about Miocic's future in the sport, Bisping stated:

"He (Stipe Miocic) said he’s gonna take the summer off and he should do. For Stipe, listen… Yeah, I mean he could retire, he could retire now. Stipe was the greatest heavyweight to grace the Octagon. He has earned a lot of money. He had those three wars versus Daniel Cormier. I would be surprised if Stipe doesn’t have $10 million in his bank account."

However, Bisping also added that the competitor in Stipe Miocic might prevent him from retiring from the sport.

"He doesn’t need to fight. He lives in Cleveland, he is a humble guy, he is still working as a fireman. but man what a career. What an incredible career. But, of course, he is a fighter so he probably won’t," said Bisping.