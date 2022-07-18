"Maybe it's his haircut" - Michael Bisping on why Paddy Pimblett resonates with "12, 13-year-olds" who don't really "give a damn about mixed martial arts"

Paddy Pimblett continues to make waves in the world of MMA. The UFC prospect enjoys massive popularity among fight fans, including young kids who show up to events.

Speaking on an episode of the Believe You Me podcast on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping weighed in on Pimblett's rise to stardom. 'The Count' asserted that the 27-year-old is among the rare MMA fighters who resonate with a much younger audience.

While 'The Count' isn't quite sure why so many kids are in awe of 'The Baddy', he suggested that the Liverpudlian's signature haircut could very well be among the reasons:

"Back in London on Cage Warriors when he [Pimblett] used to fight, it was a lot of younger kids. And normally, you've got 12, 13-year-olds showing up to Cage Warriors wearing his t-shirts. That doesn't normally happen. 12, 13-year-olds don't normally give a damn about mixed martial arts, but Paddy 'The Baddy' just resonates with them."

He continued:

"Maybe it's his haircut, but there's something that resonates with the younger crowd, because they absolutely love him."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Paddy Pimblett below:

Paddy Pimblett promises another thrilling performance at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett is gearing up for another tough challenge in his UFC career as he takes on Jordan Leavitt at UFC London on July 23. The Englishman will make his third promotional appearance and looks determined to deliver another strong performance in front of his countrymen.

While talking to UFC Europe, Pimblett said:

"I'm the most entertaining fight on the card. I come to fight, I put on a show for everyone, everyone knows that. Whether we're fighting, whether it's the entrance, people are coming to this show to watch me, to watch yours truly. Simple as. I'm going to top that this time round, easily. Last time was special but this time it's gonna be iconic. It's going to be next level s***."

Paddy Pimblett holds a professional MMA record of 18-3. 'The Baddy' is riding a four-fight win streak and has been unbeaten since making his UFC debut in 2021. His most recent win came over Rodrigo Vargas at March's UFC London event.

Meanwhile, Jorden Leavitt's only loss inside the octagon came last June against Claudio Puelles. 'The Monkey King' rattled off two consecutive victories thereafter with his most recent win coming over Trey Ogden in April.

