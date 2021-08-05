Michael Bisping reveals which UFC fight he believes needs to be made before the end of 2021

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has revealed which fight he believes has to be made by the UFC before the year is out.

Fans and media have been calling for a plethora of matchups to be made in the coming months, but for Michael Bisping, there is one bout that stands out from all the rest.

Speaking on the BT Sport YouTube channel, Michael Bisping was challenged to pitch the fight he thought was most deserving of being booked in 2021. It's fair to say that 'The Count' chose a matchup most fans will want to see.

"There's a lot of great fights that should be made," exclaimed Michael Bisping. "Of course Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier, you've got Ngannou vs. Jones. But the fight that needs to happen, the fight that is overdue, the fight that the people of England demand to see, is Leon Edwards taking on Jorge Masvidal."

Michael Bisping on a potential Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal fight

Michael Bisping's reasoning for this fight is in large part down to the history that Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have with each other.

After Masvidal knocked out Darren Till in 2019, he had a backstage altercation with 'Rocky', which Masvidal later coined as feeding Edwards a "three piece and a soda."

"Masvidal assaulted him backstage," said Michael Bisping. "Let me take you back to the O2 Arena, 2019. Boom, three-piece and a soda. That fight should have happened two years ago. It's blowing my mind that this fight still hasn't happened. Leon Edwards needs another big win."

Michael Bisping is not wrong in saying that Edwards needs a big win either. The Englishman recently defeated Nate Diaz in the first ever non-title and non-main event five-round fight. However, Diaz came incredibly close to finishing Edwards in the final round, which considerably diminished the magnitude of his win.

Instead of getting the immediate title shot that he so desired, Edwards was bypassed by Colby Covington, who the UFC has now booked to face UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for a second time.

It's likely that to secure a shot at the title, Edwards will need one more victory. Considering his history with Masvidal, it appears to be the perfect fight to make.

