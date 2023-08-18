Michael Bisping trashes "bulls**t" narrative around UFC fighter pay and Dana White - "Floyd Mayweather's undercard there's people getting $150"

UFC president Dana White has come under fire time and again about the issue of fighter pay in the promotion.

The general consensus amongst fans is that the UFC does not pay their fighters nearly enough money. But former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently dismissed the narrative surrounding White and the promotion.

'The Count' competed in the UFC for eleven years, and he came to the defense of Dana White and the promotion during a recent appearance on the Eventful Lives Podcast hosted by Roger Woodall.

Michael Bisping dismissed the narrative that professional boxers far out-earn UFC fighters. He explained what a fighter on the early-prelims of a UFC card could earn compared to a boxer on the undercard of a high-profile boxing fight, and said this:

"People love to talk s**t. People love to get on their high horse and talk about the UFC [fighters] don't get paid enough and all the rest of it. And boxers get loads more [than UFC fighters]. That's nonsense, that's a narrative that's totally bulls**t because there's a few outliers in boxing that are getting mega-dough. But most boxers [aren't]. Look on Floyd Mayweather's undercard there's people getting $150. Entry-level fighters in the UFC are getting $20,000. Which isn't huge, but you're an entry-level fighter. In boxing you're gonna get whatever."

Watch the video below from 22:55:

One of Dana White's biggest critics with regards to UFC fighter pay is Jake Paul, who has even released a diss track aimed at White.

Dana White reveals Mark Zuckerberg could fight in the UFC

UFC president Dana White has revealed that META CEO Mark Zuckerberg could end up fighting in the promotion one day.

Zuckerberg took the internet by storm last year when he began sharing footage of him training in both MMA and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The META CEO has even won gold medals at a local BJJ competition,

Over recent months Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla founder Elon Musk have gone back-and-forth over a potential fight in MMA, but interest from Musk's side appears to be waning.

Dana White, who was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports, has now shared that Zuckerberg could fight in the UFC one day. He said this:

"Anything is possible. And I would say [Zuckerberg] is absolutely interested in [fighting in the UFC]"

Watch the video below from 2:00: