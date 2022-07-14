Michael Chandler does not believe Conor McGregor is "scared" to fight him

Michael Chandler is confident that Conor McGregor is not scared to fight him. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked 'Iron' why McGregor was "scared" of him. The former Bellator champion replied:

"He's definitely not."

Michael Chandler presented his signature WWE-style callout to McGregor following a vicious KO victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. Interestingly, the Irishman appeared to be open to fighting 'Iron' in the future.

Chandler earned a shot at the UFC lightweight title with a brutal KO win over Dan Hooker on his UFC debut. Unfortunately for the former Bellator champion, he came up short against Charles Oliveira, losing via second-round KO after dropping 'do Bronx' in the opening frame at UFC 262.

Chandler then went on to drop a unanimous decision against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. The Missouri native has since bounced back with a front-kick KO over 'El Cucuy'.

Meanwhile, McGregor has been out of action for a year nursing a broken leg he suffered in his last fight against Dustin Poirier. 'The Notorious' has a wide range of opponents to choose from for his return, which includes uncrowned lightweight king Charles Oliveira as well.

While no return date has been specified, McGregor has regularly been posting clips of his workouts. However, fans remain doubtful about a lightweight return as the Irishman continues to show off his buffed-up frame.

Michael Chandler advises Charles Oliveira to wait for Conor McGregor

Charles Oliveira was stripped off his title after controversially missing weight going into his UFC 274 title fight against Justin Gaethje. The Brazilian won the fight via first-round submission and currently stands uncrowned atop the UFC lightweight division.

While 'do Bronx' is scheduled to fight for the vacant lightweight strap, his opponent is yet to be finalized. Many believe Khabib Nurmagomedov's prodigy Islam Makhachev has a legit claim to the title shot but Oliveira insists on fighting Conor McGregor.

According to Michael Chandler, Oliveira should await Conor McGregor's return. 'Iron' also offered to keep the division running while 'do Bronx' awaits a big payday. The former Bellator champ recently tweeted:

". @CharlesDoBronxs if I were you I’d wait for Conor in January too... I’ll keep the division warm while you’re chasing him..."

While 'Iron' will hope to secure another shot at the title at the earliest, the chances of him competing for the strap next seem quite slim. However, considering his recent altercation with Dustin Poirier, fans seem interested in a showdown between the two experienced strikers.

Perhaps this matchup could be what's next on the cards for Michael Chandler as the former Bellator champion attempts to make his way back into title contention.

