Michael Chandler claims he requested to fight Conor McGregor at a “higher weight class”, dismisses idea that he is following the Irishman’s orders

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler appear to be headed for a collision course at UFC International Fight Week in June, according to a recent post made by the former two-division champion.

'The Notorious' announced that he would be taking on Chandler on June 29, and he also claimed that the pair would be fighting at middleweight (185 pounds).

He took to X on Dec. 31 to post the following:

"Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. For the the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, for International Fight Week on June the 29th. The opponent, Michael Chandler, and the weight, Mr.Chandler, 185 pounds."

Watch Conor McGregor's video below:

Expand Tweet

Michael Chandler, who came under fire from fans for supposedly following McGregor's orders to "do what you're told", has now clapped back at anyone suggesting that he is just marching to the Irishman's beat.

'Iron' recently took to Instagram to comment on Daniel Cormier's post, who was discussing McGregor's announcement about fighting Chandler at 185 pounds. The former lightweight title challenger stated that he had originally requested to face 'The Notorious' at a higher weight class, and wrote this:

"People will say "he will do what he's told" - but I was the one who originally asked for the higher weight class. I don't need to cut weight. Real fighters fight at any weight. The weight is irrelebant. I'm fighting a man... not a weight class."

Screenshot of Michael Chandler's comment about following McGregor's orders

Michael Chandler sends Conor McGregor a reminder following their fight announcement

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to face off later this year, with 'The Notorious' recently announcing that the fight will happen at International Fight Week in June.

The UFC is yet to confirm that McGregor's announcement is accurate, but according to the former two-division champion, he will weigh in at 185 pounds for his clash with 'Iron'.

While it's unclear how true the Irishman's statement is, Chandler has sent his probable opponent a reminder ahead of their possible clash at middleweight.

'Iron' took to X to post the following:

"I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest and your best. 185 would look good on me."

He continued:

"Don’t forget who was a natural featherweight who started his UFC career fighting cherry-picked bantamweights."

See the posts below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet