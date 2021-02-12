"I'm going to take a solid couple of weeks off" - Michael Chandler reveals when his next UFC fight could be

UFC newcomer Michael Chandler has said he will be ready to fight again for the promotion as soon as in May or June.

Michael Chandler, a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, just made his UFC debut at UFC 257. He defeated Dan Hooker with a fulminant knockout in the second minute of the first round.

Speaking to Brendan Schaub on his YouTube channel "Below the Belt", Michael Chandler announced that he would be fit to go back into action around May or June. He also revealed he wishes to fight a third time later in the year.

"You know, for me, I actually would have been ready to go short notice and jump on that February 13 card against one of those guys. But for me now, it's like, since that didn't happen or if that didn't happen. I'm going to take a solid couple of weeks off, spend my time with my family, go on vacation - take my wife on vacation. And then I'm going to go back... the first week of March, I'm ready to hit the ground running. So, May. May, June, and that still gives me time to fight [a third time]. January, May, or June, and then November, December - and get three fights in the year and capture the title."

Michael Chandler was considered for a short notice bout against No. 3 lightweight contender Charles Oliveira. However, the Brazilian grappler was opposed to fighting as he believes he should have a title shot next.

What would be Michael Chandler's ideal fight next?

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler

In the same interview, Brendan Schaub asked Michael Chandler, whom he would pick to fight next, if he could choose any UFC lightweight contender at the moment. Michael Chandler suggested that No. 2 Justin Gaethje could make one of the best match-ups.

"It depends. If it is my pick, just stylistically, either I think, [Dustin] Poirier or Gaethje. I think they both stylistically - I match up really well against them. Yeah, I like the Gaethje fight. I like the Gaethje fight a lot. I think, as you said, we are both guys who came from outside organizations. He has proven his worth. I am on my way to prove mine.

"I mean, we both don't take a backward step. We are both just tough guys. We both come from the same cloth: Small town, wrestlers... like, it was actually cool when I went out to that first fight with him and Khabib [Nurmagomedov], and I was the backup. His parents were there. I got to meet his parents."