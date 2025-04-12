Michael Chandler shares his opinion on why Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje don’t like him: “Good things happen to good people"

Michael Chandler has been accused of being a dirty fighter on a number of occasions, with Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Charles Oliveira all highlighting the Missouri native's underhanded or downright blatant cheating. To boot, both Poirer and Gaethje have expressed their genuine dislike for Chandler as a person.

Ahead of his UFC 314 clash with Paddy Pimblett on April 12, Chandler was interviewed by Daniel Cormier. 'DC' noted that Pimblett had been far more impartial to the apparent dirty tactics used by 'Iron' during fights than the American's former opponents.

Chandler then discussed why he believed 'The Diamond', Gaethje, and Oliveira have all spoken about him in a negative light, pointing exclusively to the fact that all three of those fighters defeated him when they fought.

He said this:

"When you beat a guy, you want to see him do not-as-good as you after that. Like, 'Hey, well I beat him, so therefore I should be here and I should be here.' I think there's certain aspects of this sport that guys like Daniel Cormier probably had... Great things keep happening, good things happen to good people... Then there's other people who are like, 'Yeah, but I beat him. So I'm kind of mad about this.'"

Watch Michael Chandler discuss Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje's comments about him below (11:30):

Mateusz Gamrot digs into Michael Chandler while predicting UFC 314 clash with Paddy Pimblett

UFC 314 will see Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett go to war in the co-main event. It will be a battle between Chandler's raw power and Pimblett's slick submission skillset, with predictions falling on either side of the fence ahead of fight night.

Perennial lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot, a longtime training partner of Dustin Poirier, recently shared his prediction for Chandler vs. Pimblett. Gamrot's comments came during a recent interview with The Schmo, where the Polish fighter also took the chance to slam 'Iron' as a person.

He said this:

"I don't like saying this sentence, because I hate this guy. But I think Chandler will win this fight. If Charles Oliveira [couldn't] tap Chandler, I don't think that Pimblett can do this. [Chandler] has power in his hands, I think Chandler will win this fight. But like I said, I hate this guy."

Watch Mateusz Gamrot predict Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett below (4:05):

