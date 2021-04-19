Mike Perry wants Dustin Poirier to train him for a potential fight against Jake Paul

Mike Perry is seeking the help of Dustin Poirier for a possible boxing clash against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The 28-year-old is willing to make adjustments to his skillset and wants to represent the MMA community in a potential showdown opposite Paul.

Following Paul's win over Ben Askren last Saturday, the YouTuber claimed he had made "light work" of Perry during a sparring session. In response, the UFC welterweight said their friendly squabble wasn't a one-sided affair.

Poirier, the No.1 ranked UFC lightweight, also said he would be interested to see how Paul would fare in a boxing match against Perry. 'Platinum' then took to social media to express his desire to box Paul and his wish to be trained by Poirier.

"Let Dustin Poirier train me for a fight against Jake Paul and we’ll represent the Mma community," Perry wrote on Twitter.

Perry's last fight was against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC: Vettori vs. Holland, where he suffered his eight MMA defeat. Having lost four of his previous five fights, Perry could be on the verge of being cut from the promotion.

After his loss to Rodriguez, Platinum admitted he must improve his skillset if he wants to return to winning ways in the UFC.

How did the sparring session between Jake Paul and Mike Perry go?

According to Mike Perry, he sparred with Jake Paul for a total of six rounds. The Michigan-born fighter said although Paul hurt him early, he eventually got into a rhythm in the later rounds.

I was asking @jakepaul and his team to help me be great. We sparred 6 rounds. The 5th and the 6th rounds were my best rounds. He caught me at first then I made the adjustments. Showed up to spar just me my girl and my baby. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

In an interview with The Schmo, Perry briefly spoke on his experience of sparring with Jake Paul:

"Jake Paul is a really good boxer. He did really good," Perry told The Schmo. "He called me out there, and I got my chance to get in there and we did six rounds together. He popped me in the face a couple of times, I popped him back a little bit. It was a great workout. I am rooting for the guy. Ben Askren has been acting like such a clown," he added.

Perry's MMA record stands at 14-8. He made his professional boxing debut in 2015 in a losing effort against Kenneth McNeil.