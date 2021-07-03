Where can you pre-order Mike Tyson Funko Pop toys? 

American toy company Funko Inc., known for manufacturing licensed pop culture collectibles, is going to launch Mike Tyson Funk Pop toys soon.

In a recent tweet, Funko Inc. announced that they were bringing a vinyl pop collection of boxing legend Mike Tyson to the market.

Stepping into the ring is Pop! Boxing - Mike Tyson. Pre-order this legendary boxer today to add to your collection.🥊 @FitermanSports



Mike Tyson Funko pop collections are not yet available for purchase, but they can be pre-ordered on multiple platforms.

You can pre-order Mike Tyson Funko pops for $9.99 on Pop Toy Co., for $10.99 on Entertainment Earth, and for $11 on Funko's official website.

Joining him in the league will be Ryan Garcia and Julio Cesar Chavez, who are also getting their own Funko pop collectibles. The vinyl figures are approximately 3.75-inches tall.

Will Mike Tyson fight again?

Needless to say, Mike Tyson has done more than enough in his career to deserve Funko pop toys made after him. However, he is clearly not done with boxing yet.

'Iron Mike' made a return to the ring fifteen long years after his infamous Kevin McBride fight, taking on fellow boxing veteran Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match. The fight took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on November 28.

Prior to the bout, Mike Tyson stated that he was hoping his return would be a stepping stone for a 'Legends Only League' where famous former athletes will return to their respective sports in different capacities.

In an Instagram Live in April, Mike Tyson stated that a trilogy fight with former undisputed champion Evander Holyfield was in the works, and it was scheduled to go down on May 29.

"I could see that happening... the only thing we have to do is get some small fundamental difference fixed. Get some paperwork done and it's on to the races with me and Evander [Holyfield]... I just want everybody to know, the fight with me and Holyfield is on. Holyfield is a humble man and I know that. He's a man of God but I am God's man. Listen, I'm going to be successful on May 29th," Mike Tyson said.

However, the fight did not take place, and Evander Holyfield's team claimed the deal went south despite 'several months of intense negotiations' as Mike Tyson declined all of their offers.

Before the plan fell apart, Evander Holyfield was expecting to make at least $100 million from the bout.

