"Mind your own bloody business" - Robert Whittaker weighs in on MMA world's "entitled" reaction to Ian Garry and wife Layla Anna-Lee

UFC undefeated welterweight Ian Garry and his marriage to English presenter Layla Anna-Lee has been under the scanner for a while now, with some fans relentlessly critcizing their relationship.

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker gave his thoughts on the topic in an interview with James Lynch and dismissed it as irrelevant to the fans and to the sport:

“That’s kind of what’s sparked off with just, mind your own bloody business. Like it’s got nothing to do with fighting, it’s got nothing to do with you. Keep your nose out of his business. I don’t understand why everybody feels like they’re entitled to an opinion about somebody else’s life. Just leave it. I don’t understand, mind your own business.”

Whittaker maintained that fighters should be prepared to receive criticism if they can dish out trash talk but still refused to justify the backlash Garry faced:

“Yeah I do, I definitely believe like, if you give it, you have to be ready to take it. But I feel like, you know, I’m not too privy on the angle that Ian Garry went after Neil [Magny], right. I don’t know how personal he got it. Like, if Ian Garry’s going personal, then he has no ground to stand on for people going after him. But I think also, though, if he’s speaking about Neil, it’s between them. I did see that every second MMA fighter, journalist, fan had something to say as well. And yeah, I don’t think that was necessary.”

Whittaker and Garry will both be in action at the weekend on UFC 298's main card.

Check out Robert Whittaker's full comments below on YouTube:

Geoff Neal claims fan support ahead of UFC 298 fight against Ian Garry

Ian Garry will kick off his 2024 against an opponent he was supposed to face in 2023 at UFC 292.

Garry will fight No.8-ranked Geoff Neal in a rescheduled fight. The Irishman has continuously engaged in trash talking but Neal largely refuses to do so

In an interview with James Lynch, Neal mentioned that he had the fans' support and doesn't need to bother with giving it back to Garry.

He said:

"I'm not going to engage in too much trash talk, you know what I mean. I've never been that type of person, but it's entertaining, you know what I mean? Him talking s**t. But the fans got my back on this one. I don't gotta say s**t anymore... I feel like I'm gonna take him out in the second round. Second round, maybe early third round."

Check out Neal's comments below:

Expand Tweet