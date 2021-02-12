"Mind your own business!" - Dana White's reply to fans asking him to leave Khabib Nurmagomedov alone

Dana White has responded to fans who have been asking him to let Khabib Nurmagomedov retire in peace. White stated that the Russian fighter is "doing alright," and there is no need for the fans to feel sorry for him.

Ever since Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport, White has been trying to convince 'The Eagle' to make his UFC return. Many fans were of the opinion that the UFC should not go against Nurmagomedov's will just to lure him out of retirement.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Dana White said that fans need to mind their own business.

"Mind your [own] business. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) is not meeting with me for no reason. He would say 'There is no need to meet. What's the point in having a meeting? Love you, it's been great, thank you. But we don't need to meet, you know my answer.' He hasn't said that, has he?" said White.

Nurmagomedov had said that he does not wish to extend his MMA career without his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, in his corner. However, despite the personal loss, Dana White claims that Khabib is in a good spot in life.

"Weirdos out there that think whatever... There's a lot of people to feel sorry for, Khabib is not one of them. Don't feel sorry for Khabib. Khabib is doing just fine. He is doing alright," said White.

Khabib Nurmagomedov didn't liked his "hyped up" meeting with Dana White

Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov met in January to discuss the latter's UFC future. According to the UFC boss, Nurmagomedov said he wants his fellow lightweight competitors to do something "spectacular" if they want him to come back.

While speaking to Russian reporters after the Eagle FC 33 tournament, Nurmagomedov stated that he was not happy with the media attention to his meeting with Dana White.

"We meet every time I am there. It's just been hyped up too much recently, and I don't really like it... I don't want the media to know what we talk about. It's between us... I’m focused on my own big projects, four or five of them. I have to spend time on them. As for my career as a fighter, I don’t want to go into details," said Nurmagomedov. (Translation courtesy: RT Sport)

According to Dana White, he is expected to meet Nurmagomedov once again at the end of February.