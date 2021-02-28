MMA fighter claims Khabib Nurmagomedov helped 50 drug addicts to rehabilitate in Dagestan

Khabib Nurmagomedov has seemingly involved himself in doing philanthropic work after retiring from the sport. 'The Eagle', who engages in public welfare discreetly, helped recover 50 drug addicts in Dagestan, according to his friend Magomedzaid Zaidov.

Nurmagomedov called it a career after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last year. Although the UFC lightweight champion has said that he does not wish to make a comeback, Dana White has been trying to convince Nurmagomedov to change his mind.

With his MMA gloves hung up, Khabib Nurmagomedov is doing his best in charitable activities. Zaidov, an MMA fighter hailing from Dagestan, has revealed that The Eagle assisted 50 Dagestani drug addicts to rehabilitate themselves.

"Khabib himself is very closely involved in the process of helping drug addicts. 50 people whom he helped rehabilitate. And he helps them financially. Khabib took his time, came, paid attention, talked to them. It costs even more than financial aid," Zaidov told Sport Express.

According to The Sun, Zaidov was himself a drug addict once, before he underwent rehab and successfully recovered. He is currently 3-0 as a professional MMA fighter and competes in Eagle FC, which was recently acquired by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on the importance of education among Dagestani kids

Khabib Nurmagomedov also believes children in Dagestan should prioritize studying over anything else. The 32-year-old had stated that education will help Dagestani kids secure a decent future.

We need children to study first, and only then do sports. If training comes before studying, it might lead to antisocial behaviour; clueless and brainless. That's why education should always be the top priority. That's the way I grew up... Yes, I was training at the same time, but studying always came first. My father didn't even let me attend training if I had bad marks. He said: 'First study well, then I'll let you train,' said Khabib Nurmagomedov (Transcription courtesy: RT Sport MMA)