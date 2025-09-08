MMA insiders break down potential Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis matchup: "Equal, if not better than Charles Oliveira"

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson recently dug deep into a potential Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis fight on their podcast.

Ad

McCarthy leaned toward Ferguson if the fight is under MMA rules, claiming that Danis is not a wrestler and would struggle to force takedowns. He added that Ferguson’s unorthodox striking would cause problems that Danis has never faced in real competition.

Thomson pushed back by noting that Danis is far from a one-dimensional grappler. He argued that on the ground, Danis might be equal to or even better than Charles Oliveira. He also mentioned the size factor, with Danis having fought at welterweight, though Ferguson himself has competed at that weight. Speaking in a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, Thomson said:

Ad

Trending

“On the ground, Dillon is equal, if not better than Charles Oliveira. That’s why I think the fight is tougher than people are making it out to be. Size and grappling do create problems for Tony.”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

McCarthy, meanwhile, added:

“Danis is not a wrestler. He’s not going to take Tony down, and on the feet he’s not going to be comfortable. Ferguson’s angles and offense are not things Danis has dealt with before.”

Ad

That being said, both agreed that Ferguson’s age is a factor, with the veteran no longer the same fighter he was in his prime years. Still, McCarthy stressed that Ferguson’s experience and complete MMA game give him the edge, while Thomson said the grappling element makes the matchup tougher than people assume.

Check out the full discussion below (1:30:35):

Ad

Tony Ferguson and Dillin Danis were set to fight at GFL

The Global Fight League looked set to make noise in 2025 by pairing Tony Ferguson against Dillon Danis in a pivotal clash. Ferguson had joined the new promotion after parting ways with the UFC, while Danis signed on to return from an extended layoff.

The matchup was billed as one of the promotion’s early attractions. Scheduled to lead a launch event in May, the fight never materialized after the league canceled or postponed its debut amid uncertainty about its future. Both fighters returned to winning ways at Misfits 22 and there have been rumors of a potential clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.