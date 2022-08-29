MMA News Roundup: Released TUF finalist wants way back to the UFC, Sean O'Malley does sit-down interview with fake Petr Yan, coach reveals he wasn't "100% sure" of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about a former TUF finalist eyeing his way back to the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach detailing the Dagestani's earliest training days, and more.

#3. Joe Giannetti promises to sell out TD Garden for UFC

Joe Giannetti (via @giannettimma on Instagram)

Joe Giannetti failed to land the much-coveted UFC contract after losing a split decision to Michael Trizano in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 27. He returned to Cage Titans FC and became the first double champion in the promotion's history, currently holding the lightweight and welterweight straps simultaneously.

With said accomplishments under his belt, Giannetti now wishes to regain his lost spot on the UFC roster.

The idea to give Giannetti another shot was first floated by MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter. The 27-year-old fighter shared Bronsteter's tweet, claiming he would sell out the TD Garden arena within 72 hours if the UFC hosts an event in that venue with him on the card:

"I'm gonna keep getting better until that day comes , but @danawhite just know, we'll sell out the TD Garden within 72 hours if the ufc makes their way back here!"

Giannetti trains at the American Kickboxing Academy - a gym that has produced some of the biggest champions in the sport, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier.

#2. Sean O'Malley asks why Russia invaded Ukraine to a dummy of Petr Yan

Petr Yan set to fight Sean O'Malley in October

Sean O'Malley has an uncanny sense of humor which, along with his personality and looks (pink hair, tattoos, etc.), work extremely well to build up his stardom. He also has an excellent grasp of how to use social platforms to market himself to the audience.

In the latest skit uploaded to his Instagram, 'Sugar' did a sit-down interview hosted by his brother Daniel O'Malley, who did a parody of renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and introduced himself as 'Shmariel Shmelwani'. Opposite him was seated a dummy doll dressed in a UFC t-shirt and a UFC cap that the two brothers referred to as Petr Yan.

Daniel O'Malley asked a series of questions to both, to which the fake Petr Yan obviously did not have any answers. In the final moments of the video, O'Malley is asked if their fight being USA vs. Russia means anything to him, to which he asks the dummy why Russia invaded Ukraine.

Watch the video below:

Sean O'Malley and Petr Yan are set to fight at UFC 280 in October. 'Sugar' expressed his disdain for Russian food in a recent appearance on Dana White's F*ck It Friday food show.

#1. Coach Javier Mendez "sensed greatness, but wasn't 100% sure" of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov at HoF Ceremony

Besides his own father, who happened to be his lifelong mentor, the only other coach who saw Khabib Nurmagomedov rise to the top from close was Javier Mendez. However, due to certain misunderstandings, Mendez could not be absolutely sure of Nurmagomedov's potential in the earliest days.

In the first episode of Khabib: Legacy Series, posted on Nurmagomedov's YouTube channel, Mendez explained how he could sense greatness in him right after 'The Eagle' started training at AKA in 2012. However, due to the language barrier, Nurmagomedov often did the opposite of what Mendez asked him to do, which led the coach to believe that the Dagestani fighter did not listen well:

"When I first met Khabib, I sensed greatness, but I wasn't 100% sure of how far he would go because I didn't think he listened well. Because I used to tell him relax, relax and he would go harder... It wasn't until a few fights, or maybe it was a fight later, Khabib goes, 'Coach, I didn't understand when you used to say to relax. I thought you meant going harder.'"

Watch the video below:

Nurmagomedov and Mendez now have an excellent bond as they coach a new crop of fighters together. Nurmagomedov considers Mendez a father-figure in his life and the two share an excellent camaraderie.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham