MMA News Roundup: Conor McGregor accused of using HGH, UFC Hall-of-Famer still not over ugly rivalry, Khamzat Chimaev gets tagged as "fake Khabib"

In the latest issue, we talk about an old sparring partner accusing Conor McGregor of steroid usage, Khamzat Chimaev getting compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov – but a fake one – and more.

#3. Paulie Malignaggi accuses Conor McGregor of steroids usage

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi have been petty about their rivalry in the past, ever since the now-famous sparring video went viral on the internet. Adding a new page to the chapter, Malignaggi recently accused McGregor of taking HGH for his recently bulked up physique in a short but effective tweet.

The Irishman shared a picture from his week-long birthday celebrations in Ibiza, showing off his impressive torso. Taking a dig, Malignaggi wrote:

"Proper HGH"

HGH or Human Growth Hormone is a naturally occurring hormone in the body. Secreted by the pituitary gland, it helps in growth, cell production and regeneration. When injected in its synthetic form in combination with anabolic steroids, HGH can increase muscle mass, reduce body fat, and enhance athletic performance abilities.

#2. Daniel Cormier is yet to forgive and forget what Jon Jones did

UFC 214: Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

Speaking of rivalries, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones might never, ever bury their hatchet. What was meant to be friendly banter when the two first met turned into one of the biggest bad blood beefs that the UFC has ever seen.

In a recent tweet, Jones responded to a fan who was asking if he liked 'DC' now or not and said that he had nothing to be "mad about" anymore, now that they have fought the fights.

BONY @JonnyBones Bobbyrsea @bobbyrsea @JonnyBones You like DC now or nah @JonnyBones You like DC now or nah I know you probably won’t believe me but at the end of the day I think of DC the same way I think of all my other past opponents. Was just a past opponent. Once we get the knuckle sandwiches out of the way, there’s really nothing to be mad about anymore twitter.com/bobbyrsea/stat… I know you probably won’t believe me but at the end of the day I think of DC the same way I think of all my other past opponents. Was just a past opponent. Once we get the knuckle sandwiches out of the way, there’s really nothing to be mad about anymore twitter.com/bobbyrsea/stat…

However, the water's not under the bridge for Cormier. Traded barbs and insults aside, what probably won't let him squash the rivalry is Jones' PED transgressions and the consequences of those on his own career.

After already delaying the rematch over the light heavyweight title once, Jones was flagged for another USADA violation following their UFC 214 battle. 'Bones' tested positive for turinabol, an anabolic steroid, and the result of the bout was changed to a no-contest. 'DC' got his light heavyweight belt back, but he will never know if he could have won the fight had it been a fair contest.

On a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast, Cormier touched on the topic:

"He's the one that cheated... not me. It's easy for him to say we're past that... the dude's so talented, he could've won the fight anyway... Jon Jones even then was probably making 5 millon... But for me, it's like man, you did some stuff to my career that never let me settle. Because now I don't know. I can know through the fights that yeah, man, maybe this dude was just better than me. But I also know that if you're not doing the things that aren't boosting you, can you really work to the level that I'm working?"

Watch the interview below:

#1. Jake Paul willing to bet against "fake Khabib" Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev

After months of Nate Diaz asking to fight out his contract, the UFC has reportedly handed him an opponent who has garnered quite a bit of a 'boogeyman' reputation in the promotion, even though he hasn't fought too many ranked fighters.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported yesterday that Nate Diaz has verbally agreed to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 on September 10, as per UFC brass Hunter Campbell.

Jake Paul, who has shown interest in fighting Nate Diaz and rallied for his UFC release at the same time, came out to reveal that he would be betting on the Stockton native. While at it, Paul remembered to call Chimaev a "fake" Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Betr believe I’m putting my money on Nate Diaz to win versus fake Khabib Betr believe I’m putting my money on Nate Diaz to win versus fake Khabib

Paul's decision is a bold one, given Chimaev has opened as a heavy (-1150) favorite while Diaz is a +750 underdog so far, per DraftKings.

