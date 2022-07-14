MMA News Roundup: Disappointing update on blockbuster trilogy, former UFC fighter to star in movie, Nate Diaz gets warned by Jake Paul 

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other news stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about a fan-favorite trilogy that might never happen, a former UFC star making their way into Hollywood, and more.

#3. Nate Diaz adamant about not giving Conor McGregor a third UFC fight

A third volume for one of the UFC's most legendary rivalries is something fight fans have been waiting for for a long time.

When Nate Diaz began looking for ways to fight his way out of his UFC contract, fans saw a glimmer of hope that the Stockton native would go out on a bang fighting Conor McGregor a third time.

However, it doesn't seem like that's going to happen. Although Dana White and the promotional brass are willing to treat the fans to a trilogy, Nate Diaz is strictly against the idea:

"They do not want to let me go. They do not want to let me out of this contract, because they want me to fight Conor [McGregor]. They do not want me out without finishing him. I am not fighting Conor McGregor right now."

Conor McGregor has built himself to a status where he gets called out by champions and challengers alike despite not having won a fight in two years. The reason is simple - a big, fat fight purse. However, Nate Diaz's reluctance to be treated to what MMA fans now call the 'red panty night' is perhaps a matter of honor and not money.

Nate Diaz (along with his brother Nick Diaz) has given the company enough, and now he simply refuses to be the UFC's 'lamb to the slaughter' for Conor McGregor's return and help the Irishman 'bring himself back' after the legbreak.

#2 Paige VanZant to act alongside 50 Cent

The former UFC star has been dipping her toes in several waters since fighting out her UFC contract in 2020. After facing Britain Hart and former foe Rachael Ostovich in BKFC, Paige VanZant has signed with AEW and is now set to appear in the movie Skill House alongside rapper 50 Cent.

The movie is being produced by Proxima Media, owned by Ryan Kavanaugh, who also runs Triller Fight Club.

'12 Gauge' has never been one to shy away from exploring opportunities outside the cage, so it was only a matter of time before she tried out acting as well. However, this won't be her first media appearance. She previously participated in reality TV shows Dancing with the Stars and Chopped, and came 2nd and 1st respectively.

#1. Jake Paul warns Nate Diaz to steer clear of OG Shawny Mack

A video of Nate Diaz slapping a Full Send reporter at UFC 276 backstage went viral minutes after it happened. Fans initially shrugged it away as another one of Diaz's backstage antics (he does slap people a lot). Later, however, it turned out that the said reporter, who goes by the name OG Shawny Mack online, had indeed offended the Stockton native.

He made a mockery of Diaz's teammate Nick Maximov, hinting that the latter was afraid to fight Khamzat Chimaev, Shawny Mack explained in a video.

Either way, Jake Paul, who is already feuding with Nate Diaz and calling him out for fights, sent a message warning:

"I'll be your bodyguard. Hey Nate, the next time you do that s**t, I'm f***ing you up Nate. This is my boy, alright? Don't touch him ever again. I'm going to f**k you up. You get so mad. You get so mad. I'm his bodyguard now. For free. What's good, Nate Diaz? Stop running from me. Get out of your contract and I'm gonna f**k you up. Peace out."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far