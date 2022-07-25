MMA News Roundup: Eagle FC fighter issues warning to UFC roster, fans staunchly defend Islam Makhachev's title contention, Chael Sonnen sends $1K to keep his promise

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about an Eagle FC fighter putting the entire UFC bantamweight roster on notice, Chael Sonnen making good on his promise, and more.

#3. Renat Khavalov is "coming for" the UFC bantamweights

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling

Following his recent title defense against Ramazan Amaev, Eagle FC bantamweight champion Renat Khavalov had a message for Dana White.

Khavalov warned the UFC president to keep his fighters ready to take him on when he comes over to the United States:

"I need to make it to America. I need to put in more work... In conclusion, I'll say, Dana White, get your guys ready. I'll come for them soon."

Watch the interview below:

Khavalov expressed gratitude towards former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father's Nurmagomedov MMA School.

In a media conference last year, Eagle FC president Shamil Zavurov made it clear that the promotion had no intention of holding back fighters who deserved to be signed by the UFC.

#2. "He is the most avoided" - Fans rally behind Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev

The MMA community has been divided lately on the subject of whether or not Islam Makhachev is deserving of a title shot against Charles Oliveira. On one hand, the Russian has 10 wins in a row and hasn't lost since 2015. On the other hand, he is yet to prove himself against a top-five opponent.

A post by Twitter user @BuffaloPhil_ was recently shared by MMA Feed on Instagram. It suggested that Makhachev is the "least proven" among himself, Alex Pereira, and Khamzat Chimaev.

However, some fans put their foot down in Makhachev's defense. Read some of the top comments below:

Fans defend Islam Makhachev

The comparison to 'Poatan' and 'Borz' stems from the fact that all three were being touted for seemingly "undeserved" title shots. Two of them have already landed their's, with Chimaev potentially not too far behind.

#1. Chael Sonnen sends mom of two $1K to keep his word

Chael Sonnen

A while back, Chael Sonnen claimed that fans did not really like Valentina Shevchenko. He also promised two front row tickets to an event for anyone who would prove him wrong by showing that they own any 'Bullet' merchandise (T-shirts, autographs, etc.).

A Twitter user named Taran McQuade took up the challenge. She shared photos of her son with the flyweight queen and tagged Sonnen. 'The American Gangster' reached out to McQuade and informed her that she came second, but he still kept his promise by sending her $1,000 over PayPal.

Watch the entire interaction below:

Taran McQuade @trn_mcquade @ChaelSonnen

Sonnen also confirmed that the interaction was legitimate, writing on Twitter:

"We have a winner"

Sonnen's comments came around the same time when Shevchenko eked out a narrow split decision win over Taila Santos, with many fans and fighters disagreeing over the score.

