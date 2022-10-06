MMA News Roundup: Ex-fighter on Conor McGregor getting "robbed" of title shot, Daniel Cormier talks WWE refereeing, Sean O'Malley advises Bo Nickal to trust UFC

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor possibly missing out on another title shot, Sean O'Malley's words of advice for Bo Nickal, and more.

#3. "We can eliminate the title talk" - Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor's shot at 170lbs. gold

Does Conor McGregor have a shot at Leon Edwards?

Conor McGregor recently confirmed that his UFC return will happen at welterweight.

Despite not being active for more than a year, McGregor was considered one of the frontrunners for title contention in both the lightweight and welterweight divisions, simply because of the draw his name still holds in the sport.

However, Chael Sonnen believes that changed when Leon 'Rocky' Edwards planted the invincible Kamaru Usman on the canvas with a historic last-minute kick at UFC 278.

Sonnen pointed out that despite McGregor vs. Edwards being a good stylistic match-up, a title fight between them is not on the table because they are represented by the same management company:

"I think that we can eliminate the title talk. I know that was real, but it turns out that Leon is under the Paradigm management company. So essentially, Leon and Conor are teammates. Leon and Conor matchup very well. But Conor and Kamaru don't match up so well. Conor and Chimaev don't match up so well."

#2. Daniel Cormier committed to officiate WWE match with an iron fist

Daniel Cormier promises to be stern while refereeing in WWE

Daniel Cormier believes he has exactly what it takes to oversee the Fight Pit grudge match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules.

Speaking to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, the former champion stated that his decades of octagon experience will serve him well while officiating the contest, which by nature requires someone who feels at home inside a cage:

"It takes a stern guy to referee a match like that. It ain't going to be just any normal referee who can referee a match in the Fight Pit. So it needed someone who can really lay down the line and is comfortable in that environment. And I am comfortable in that environment. I live in the octagon, I live in the cage."

A life-long wrestling fan, 'DC' also clarified in the ESPN interview that this WWE gig is not going to pave the way to a fight with Brock Lesnar.

#1. "Trust the UFC" - Sean O'Malley's advice to Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal gets tips from Sean O'Malley ahead of UFC debut

Bo Nickal recently told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he would retire from MMA if he was put on the preliminary card by the UFC.

The national wrestling champion later changed his mind (but not too much), and took to Twitter to state that he'd agree to be in the prelims if the promotion puts together a card with ten fighters who are bigger draws than him.

Bo Nickal @NoBickal I’ve been thinking about it a lot… If the UFC puts a card together with 10 people who are all bigger draws than me, which is doable as there are many bigger draws than me currently, I’ll fight on prelims. Pains me to say it but it’d be the right thing. What do y’all think? I’ve been thinking about it a lot… If the UFC puts a card together with 10 people who are all bigger draws than me, which is doable as there are many bigger draws than me currently, I’ll fight on prelims. Pains me to say it but it’d be the right thing. What do y’all think?

In light of Nickal's comments, Sean O'Malley urged the UFC newcomer to have faith in the promotion. He cited the example of his own career graph to justify that having patience definitely works:

"He's potentially a superstar. They're going to build him up...They're gonna put him where he needs to be. The UFC is going to put you where you need to be. They've done it with me. They obviously knew I was gonna be a superstar and I am, look at me now... He's got a lot of confidence, young, stud, I'd say just trust the ride, trust the UFC, but that's not even that bad of a statement. He probably won't fight on some s**t card. They're gonna put him in a spot to where a lot of people are gonna see him."

