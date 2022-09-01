MMA News Roundup: Jorge Masvidal's pre-trial hearing further pushed back, UFC fans annoyed with Hasbulla content overdose, Sean O'Malley pranks people at gas station

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about Jorge Masvidal's pre-trial hearing for sucker-punching Colby Covington being further pushed back, Sean O'Malley pranking people at the gas station, and more.

#3. Jorge Masvidal's pre-trial hearing pushed back nearly three months

UFC 272: Spivak v Hardy

Jorge Masvidal was set to appear for a trial hearing on September 12, which has now been pushed back to December 5.

At a pre-trial hearing Wednesday in Miami, Judge Zachary James of Florida's 11th Circuit Court granted a joint continuance. It was agreed upon by both the prosecution and defense on the basis of one of the officers present at the scene refusing to answer certain questions pertaining to the case.

A new pre-trial date has been set for November 17 before next month's trial.

Fans did not go easy on 'Gamebred' once the news broke and trolled him all over again for allegedly assaulting Covington from behind.

Andrew @Romandrew12 @IMTHEWOLFBROTHR @MMAJunkie He needs to be punished, not for the crime but because the best shot he got was after Colby manhandled him and then wasn’t lookin @IMTHEWOLFBROTHR @MMAJunkie He needs to be punished, not for the crime but because the best shot he got was after Colby manhandled him and then wasn’t lookin

Read more tweets here.

Masvidal entered a written not guilty plea to a single count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and criminal mischief. If found guilty, he could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for a second-degree felony.

#2. Fans are tired of watching Hasbulla with UFC fighters

Cut-out of Hasbulla at a sporting event

Hasbulla Magomedov emerged as an internet sensation after his unlikely feud with Tajikistani YouTube singer Abdu Rozik. Ever since, he has been seen with several UFC fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and, most recently, Alexander Volkanovski.

Although fans initially found it cute and wholesome, it seems like some of them are getting tired of all the Hasbulla content being pushed by MMA media and the UFC alike. They voiced their opinion on a video of Hasbulla smashing a burger in the featherweight champion's face.

Although Volkanovski was seen laughing it off, the once-favorite on social media is now being called "annoying" and "lame" by some. One even compared Hasbulla to Hans Molenkamp, the infamous Monster Energy executive known for clicking pictures with UFC fighters.

. @modern__welfare @alexvolkanovski Hasbulla gives me a real hans molenkamp vibe. Like why are all these fighters making videos with him?? @alexvolkanovski Hasbulla gives me a real hans molenkamp vibe. Like why are all these fighters making videos with him??

DXBscorpioSun @DXBscorpioSun @ufc One trick poney. It was funny the first time. Now zero interest. @ufc One trick poney. It was funny the first time. Now zero interest.

Ryan @TheDirtyPolak @ufc Fuck the little ufc freak mascot. This shit is so lame @ufc Fuck the little ufc freak mascot. This shit is so lame

Read more fan reactions here.

#1. Sean O'Malley gives away $1000 after pranking a man at a gas station

Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley recently got together with YouTube prankster Juan Carlos Gonzalez, better known as ThatWasEpic, to prank people at a gas station.

The two pretended to tow away a man's car who left the vehicle to use the facilities, claiming that there's a new law where people cannot park at a gas station unless they are pumping gas. O'Malley introduced himself as Gonzalez's boss and called himself 'Peter' - an unmissable jibe at his next opponent, Petr Yan.

The victim of the prank soon recognized Gonzalez as the man he had "seen on YouTube," following which O'Malley handed him a $1000 bill.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The video also shows O'Malley's real-time reaction to Leon Edwards knocking Kamaru Usman out cold.

Watch the full video of the pranks below:

Edited by John Cunningham