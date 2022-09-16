MMA News Roundup: Khabib Nurmagomedov makes ominous prediction, former UFC fighter demands job back, Joe Rogan knew about Khamzat Chimaev's weight miss

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In this issue, we talk about Khabib Nurmagomedov making an ominous prediction about Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira, a former UFC fighter asking for his job back, and more.

#3. "I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi" - Khabib Nurmagomedov

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev scheduled for October 23

Khabib Nurmagomedov has worked to promote his protégé Islam Makhachev's title fight more than he has done for any fight of his own. He has been uncharacteristically vocal about Charles Oliveira (or anyone else) standing no chance in front of Makhachev.

In his latest tweet, 'The Eagle' made a bold claim and stated that he believes Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi for the fight at UFC 280. Nurmagomedov further claimed that Makhachev will instead face Beneil Dariush, who has been assigned to be a backup fighter for the lightweight headliner:

"I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280"

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib



Dariush is currently set to fight rising contender Mateusz Gamrot on the card.

While Abu Dhabi does provide a hometown advantage to the Dagestanis, Oliveira has made it amply clear that he is prepared to fight anybody anywhere. He has also stated that he will fly to UAE 20 days prior in order to get accustomed to the weather conditions.

#2. Ray Borg wants his UFC job back

Ray Borg wants to be back

After several fight pull-outs owing to injuries, illnesses, and bad weight cuts, Ray Borg knew he was on thin ice with the UFC. His fears came true after he withdrew from the Nate Maness fight in 2020 and was subsequently cut from the promotion.

What followed, by his own admission, was weeks of depression, which ultimately led to the decision to retire. However, he got over the slump with the help of friends and family, and eventually landed in Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC. After securing two back-to-back wins there against Cody Gibson and Ricky Bandejas, Borg now wants his old job back.

He tweeted at Dana White, Sean Shelby, and Mick Maynard, demanding another shot:

"It’s been 2 years since being cut from the UFC. I’ve gone through a lot in that time frame and have reinvented myself as a man. 3 straight wins, no hiccups or fuck ups, and 2 of my 3 fights where fight of the night bangers. @danawhite @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 I want my job back!"

Borg is currently on a three-fight win streak, with another win at UAE Warriors 20.

#1. Jon Anik was "sworn to secrecy" by Joe Rogan about Khamzat Chimaev weight miss

Jon Anik was told about Khamzat Chimaev by Joe Rogan

Commentator Jon Anik revealed in an interview with Mike Heck of MMA Fighting how he found out about the UFC 279 weight-missing fiasco.

Anik said that he was informed about the situation by Joe Rogan, who called him at 9:30 AM on the morning of the weigh-ins:

"Well I was sworn to secrecy by the great Joe Rogan who called me at 9:30 in the morning and suggested that this is what Dana White was trying to do. And I appreciated that because at that point of time I was in the dark, you know and every time I would come out, the media's looking for something."

Watch Anik's interview with MMA Fighting below:

Dana White previously revealed that the promotion "jumped on" to save the card on the morning of the weigh-ins, after a doctor told Chimaev not to cut weight anymore.

One can assume that Rogan was possibly told by White or some other source within the company, who in turn informed Jon Anik.

